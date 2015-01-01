पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मावठ में बरसे मोती...:4 साल में दिसंबर में सबसे ज्यादा बारिश, 8 घंटे में 1 इंच बरसा पानी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
मावठ में बरसे मोती...
  • बारिश से लोगों ने छतरी व रेनकोट निकाले, ठंड बढ़ी तो जैकेट और स्वेटर पहने दिखे

शहर सहित जिले में पिछले दो दिनों से मौसम में बदलाव देखने को मिल रहा था। शुक्रवार तड़के ही बारिश शुरू हो गई। सुबह 4 बजे से दोपहर 12 बजे तक बारिश हुई। इस दाैरान 8 घंटे में 1 इंच बारिश हुई। यह पिछले छह साल में दिसंबर में हुई सबसे ज्यादा बारिश है। इससे पहले 2017 में 5 से 7 दिसंबर तक बारिश हुई थी। उस साल सबसे ज्यादा चार दिसंबर को 14 मिमी बारिश हुई थी।

मावठ यानी माघ की बारिश रबी की फसलों के लिए काफी फायदेमंद मानी जाती है। वैसे तो गुरुवार को भी शहर के राजमार्ग, रांदेर, अठवा जोन, वराछा जोन और कतारगाम जोन सहित कई क्षेत्रों में बूंदाबांदी हुई थी। शुक्रवार को दिनभर बारिश का माहाैल बना रहा और माैसम सुहावना रहा।

बारिश से तापमान में भी गिरावट आई। लोग जैकेट, स्वेटर पहनने को मजबूर हो गए। लोग छतरी लिए और रेनकोट पहने भी नजर अाए। मौसम विभाग की मानें तो शनिवार को भी शहर सहित जिले में काले बादल छाए रहेंगे और बारिश हो सकती है।

गन्ने की फसल को फायदा
दक्षिण गुजरात खेडुत समाज के अध्यक्ष रमेश पटेल ने कहा कि सूरत जिले में बारिश से दक्षिण गुजरात में फसल खराब होने या नष्ट होने की कोई घटना नहीं हुई। इस बारिश से कपास को नुकसान होता है। हालांकि सूरत जिले में कपास की खेती नहीं की जाती।

वहीं दूसरी ओर गेहूं की फसल भी 40 से 50 बीघा जमीन पर होती है, क्योंकि 15 दिन पहले ही 40 से 50 बीघा जमीन पर गेहूं की फसल लगाई गई थी। घास-चारा खुले में रहने से पशु पालकों को नुकसान हुआ है। अब उस फसल पर दोबारा पानी नहीं डालना होता है। गन्ने की फसल को तो अधिक पानी की आवश्यकता रहती ही है।

अधिकतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री तो न्यूनतम तापमान 3 डिग्री लुढ़का
मौसम में बदलाव और बारिश होने से एक ही दिन में अधिकतम तापमान 9.2 डिग्री लुढ़क कर 23 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर पहुंच गया। न्यूनतम तापमान में भी 3 डिग्री की गिरावट आई। न्यूनतम तापमान 23 डिग्री से 20.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस पर आ गया। ईस्ट से 4 किमी प्रति घंटे की गति से हवा चली।

शहर में 24 मिमी बारिश
तहसील 11 दिसं. 2020 6 दिसं. 2017
बारडोली 06 मिमी. 14 मिमी.
चाैर्यासी 07 मिमी. 15 मिमी.
कामरेज 17 मिमी.. 00 मिमी..
महुवा 08 मिमी. 38 मिमी..
मांडवी 05 मिमी.. 28 मिमी.
मांगरोल 12मिमी.. 14 मिमी..
ओलपाड 16मिमी. 09 मिमी..
पलसाना 09 मिमी.. 35 मिमी..
शहर 24 मिमी.. 14 मिमी.
उमरपाड़ा 24 मिमी.. 33 मिमी..

