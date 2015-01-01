पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना का कहर जारी:मेयर डॉ. जगदीश पटेल भी संक्रमित मिले, 52 दिन बाद फिर 286 नए केस आए

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

मेयर डॉ. जगदीश पटेल भी संक्रमित हो गए हैं। सोमवार शाम को उन्हें सर्दी-जुकाम और बुखार हुआ था। मंगलवार सुबह 10 बजे कतारगाम हेल्थ सेंटर में रैपिड टेस्ट कराया तो रिपोर्ट पाॅजिटिव आई। वह होम आइसोलेट हैं। उन्होंने अपने संपर्क में आए लोगों से टेस्ट कराने की अपील की है।

उन्होंने आरटी-पीसीआर टेस्ट भी करवाया है। पटेल के परिजनों की रैपिड टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई है। जगदीश पटेल ने मनपा कमिश्नर बंछानिधि पाणी के साथ सोमवार को टेक्सटाइल सेक्टर के फोस्टा, एसजीटीटीए, एसजीटीपीए, चैंबर के प्रतिनिधियों के साथ मीटिंग की थी। हालांकि मीटिंग में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग थी। मेयर के पहले सांसद दर्शना जरदोष, विधायक हर्ष संघवी, वीडी झालावाडिया भी संक्रमित हो चुके हैं।

24 घंटे में बढ़े 54 एक्टिव मरीज
मंगलवार को टेक्सटाइल वर्कर, एंब्रॉयडरी वर्कर, शिक्षक, छात्र सहित 286 नए मामले सामने आए। इनमें शहर के 219 और ग्रामीण के 67 मरीज हैं। अब तक सूरत में कुल 41,962 पाॅजिटिव मामले अा चुके हैं। इलाज के दौरान 3 मरीजों की मौत हुई। इससे कुल मौतों की संख्या 1045 तक पहुंच गई है। वहीं दूसरी ओर 229 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। अब तक 39,381 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। अब 1536 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें