बैठक:15 कोच की स्पेशल गाड़ी से व्यापारी देश में कहीं भी भेज सकते हैं कपड़ा

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • रेलवे के प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने एसजीटीटीए को दिया आश्वासन

पश्चिम रेलवे सूरत से कपड़े का पार्सल देशभर में पहुंचाने की तैयारी कर रही है। पिछले दिनों डीआरएम ने चैंबर्स ऑफ कॉमर्स के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक करके इस मुद्दे पर विस्तृत चर्चा की। हालांकि बैठक में कपड़ा व्यापारी मौजूद नहीं थे। व्यापारियाें को समझाने के लिए पश्चिम रेलवे के अधिकारियों ने बुधवार को शाम 6 बजे साउथ गुजरात टेक्सटाइल ट्रेडर्स एसोसिएशन (एसजीटीटीए) के बोर्ड में बैठक की।

बैठक में मुंबई मंडल के अधिकारी रामचंद्र शर्मा, भाविक द्विवेदी, संदेश चिपलनकर, दिनेश वर्मा और अजयभाई मौजूद थे। रेलवे के प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने एसजीटीटीए के पदाधिकारियों को व्यापारियों से अपील की कि सूरत से देश के किसी भी कोने में सामान पहुंचाने के लिए कम खर्च पर 15 कोच की स्पेशल मालगाड़ी मौजूद है, आप पार्सल भेजिए।

इसका प्रबंधन व्यापारी खुद ही कर सकते हैं, इसमें रेलवे कोई हस्तक्षेप नहीं करेगा। एसजीटीटीए के महामंत्री सुनील जैन ने रेलवे के प्रतिनिधिमंडल को सूरत से माल ट्रांसपोर्टेशन की व्यवस्था के बारे में बताया। वहीं, प्रदीप केजरीवाल और संतोष माखरिया ने इसे कपड़ा बाजार के अव्यवहारिक बताते हुए कई समस्याएं सामने रखीं।

