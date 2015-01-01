पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Mercury Rolled One And A Half Degrees, Increasing Cold Due To Cold Winds Of 8 Kilometers Per Hour

मौसम:डेढ़ डिग्री लुढ़का पारा, 8 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की सर्द हवाएं चलने से बढ़ी ठंड

सूरत3 घंटे पहले
शहर में 8 किलोमीटर प्रतिघंटे की गति से हवा चलने से ठंडी बढ़ गई है। उत्तर भारत में हिमपात होने से पारा डेढ़ डिग्री तक लुढ़क गया है। अगले तीन दिनों तक पारा और 2 से 3 डिग्री तक गिरने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बुधवार को अधिकतम तापमान 28.6 डिग्री सेल्सियस और न्यूनतम तापमान 17.2 डिग्री सेल्सियस रहा। हवा में नमी की मात्रा 98 प्रतिशत और शाम को 63 प्रतिशत रहा। शाम को सर्द हवाएं चलने से ठंडी और बढ़ गई। ज्ञातव्य है कि उत्तर भारत में वेस्टर्न डिस्टर्बंस के साथ साइक्लोनिक सर्कुलेशन सिस्टम सक्रिय हुआ है।

