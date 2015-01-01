पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, तबीयत बिगड़ी तो पता चला गर्भवती है

सूरत11 घंटे पहले
लिंबायत में कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर कचरे की गाड़ी में काम करने वाली 17साल की नाबालिग से सहकर्मी ने दुष्कर्म किया। इस बारे में पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। जानकारी के अनुसार मीठी खाड़ी में रहने वाली 17 वर्षीय नंदिता (बदला हुआ नाम) व्यारा में अपने रिश्तेदार के यहां रहती थी। पांच साल पहले उसके पिता का निधन हाे गया तो मां के साथ रहने सूरत आ गई।

महानगर पालिका के कचरे की गाड़ी पर कॉन्ट्रैक्ट पर सफाई का काम करने लगी। 13 दिसंबर को नंदिता की तबीयत अचानक खराब हो गई। मां इलाज के लिए स्मीमेर अस्पताल ले गई। जहां सोनोग्राफी करने पर दो महीने की गर्भवती होने का पता चला। मां के पूछताछ करने पर नंदिता ने बताया कि कचरे की गाड़ी पर उसके साथ काम करने वाले गणेश ने दुष्कर्म किया है।

