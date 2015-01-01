पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना विस्फोट:गुजरात में 42 दिन बाद फिर 1300 से ज्यादा नए संक्रमित

गांधीनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • अहमदाबाद में रात 9 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू

गुजरात में कोरोना के मामले फिर से बढ़ने लगे हैं। कोराेना की दूसरी लहर चिंता बढ़ाने लगी है। दरअसल, गुरुवार को कोरोना के 1340 नए मामले सामने आए। 42 दिन पहले 7 अक्टूबर को कोरोना के 1311 केस मिले थे। प्रदेश में कुल संक्रमितों की संख्या 192982 पर पहुंच गयी है। वहीं पिछले 24 घंटे में 7 और लोगों की कोरोना से मौत हो गई। मौतों का कुल आंकड़ा बढ़कर 3830 हो गया है। सूरत में भी अब 200 से ज्यादा नए केस आने लगे हैं जबकि डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीजों में कमी आने लगी है। पिछले 24 घंटे में 1113 और लोगों के ठीक होने से अस्पतालों से अब तक छुट्टी पाने वालों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 176475 हो चुका है। सक्रिय मामले बढ़कर 12677 हो गए हैं जिनमें से 87 लोग वेंटिलेटर पर हैं।

आज तीन मौतें अहमदाबाद, दो सूरत और एक-एक गांधीनगर और वडोदरा में हुई। अब तक कुल 70.33 लाख से अधिक लोगों की जांच की गई है जबकि 4.90 लाख लोग क्वारेंटाइन में हैं। अब तक अब तक सर्वाधिक 1952 मौतें अहमदाबाद में दर्ज की गई हैं। इधर,लगातार बढ़ रहे मामलों के बाद अहमदाबाद में रात 9 बजे से सुबह 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। यह शुक्रवार से लागू होगा और अनिश्चितकाल तक रहेगा। अहमदाबाद नगर निगम के अनुसार, बुधवार तक शहर के 14 इलाकों में छोटे कंटेनमेंट जोन्स की संख्या 100 हो गई है। -पढ़ें| पेज 10 भी

