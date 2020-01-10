पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

महामारी पर आस्था भारी:देवी मूर्ति की स्थापना में जमा हो गए 2000 से ज्यादा लोग, पुलिस ने रोका तो भिड़े, महिलाओं समेत 50 अरेस्ट

‌वडोदराएक घंटा पहले
वडोदरा के खोडियार नगर में जमा भीड़।
  • महेसाणा के चाणस्मा गांव में देवी मूर्ति की स्थापना की जा रही थी और लोग नाचते-गाते मूर्ति लेने पहुंचे थे।
  • पुलिस की टीम भीड़ में पहुंचकर उन्हें तितर-बितर करने की कोशिश की तो कई लोग पुलिसकर्मियों से ही भिड़ गए

अनलॉक के नियमों को धता बताते हुए वडोदरा के खोडियार नगर में मंगलवार को आयोजित एक धार्मिक समारोह में 2000 के ज्यादा लोग जमा हो गए। दरअसल, महेसाणा के चाणस्मा गांव में देवी मूर्ति की स्थापना की जा रही थी और परंपरा के अनुसार गांव के लोग नाचते-गाते मूर्ति लेने पहुंचे थे। देखते ही देखते भीड़ में 2000 से ज्यादा लोग जमा हो गए। इससे जगह-जगह ट्रैफिक जाम तक की स्थिति बन गई।

पुलिस ने जब रोका तो लोग उनसे भी भिड़ गए।
पुलिसकर्मियों से भी भिड़ गए
सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस की टीम मौके पर पहुंच गई थी। धार्मिक आयोजन के चलते पुलिस की टीम लोगों से माइक द्वारा भी अपील कर रही थी कि वे भीड़ न लगाएं और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करें। जब पुलिस की टीम भीड़ में पहुंचकर उन्हें तितर-बितर करने की कोशिश की तो कई लोग पुलिसकर्मियों से ही भिड़ गए। मौके पर और पुलिस बल को बुलाया गया और करीब 50 लोगों को हिरासत में ले लिया गया।

महिलाओं समेत करीब 50 लोगों को हिरासत में लिया गया।
अधिकतर लोग मास्क भी नहीं पहने थे
हजारों की तादाद मे जमा भीड़ में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की तो कोई गुंजाइश ही नहीं थी। इसके अलावा कई लोग मास्क तक नहीं लगाए हुए थे। इस अवसर पर दर्जनों गाड़ियों का काफिला भी जमा थे। कई परिवार
अहमदाबाद, सूरत सहित आसपास के दर्जनों गांवों से भी यहां आए हुए थे। इस दौरान शहर में कई जगह ट्रैफिक जाम की भी स्थिति बनी।

