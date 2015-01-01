पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दबंगई:मां-बेटी बकाया पेमेंट लेने गई थी, व्यापारी ने ऑफिस में बंद कर दिया

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • व्यापारी हर्षद ने 9.74 लाख रुपए की दवा उधार ली थी

मोटा वराछा में मां-बेटी व्यापारी से 9.74 लाख रुपए बकाया पेमेंट लेने गई थी, व्यापारी दोनों ऑफिस में बंद करके फरार हो गया। इस बारे में पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। मेडिसिन प्वाइंट के मालिक ने 9.74 लाख रुपए की दवाइयां उधार ली थी। इस बारे में अमरोली थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है।

जानकारी के अनुसार भावनगर की मूल निवासी और वराछा में बरोडा प्रिस्टेज के पास स्थित अनुराधा सोसाइठी में रहने वाली पुष्पाबेन अशोकभाई वाघाणी लोटालट्स फार्मसिटीकल्स कंपनी की डायरेक्टर हैं। इनकी कंपनी फोन पर ऑनलाइन ऑर्डर लेकर दवा की सप्लाई करती है।

गत 6/5/2019 से 11/9/2019 के बीच पुष्पाबेन ने मोटा वराछा के लजामणी चौक के पास गोपीनगर में मेडिसिन प्वाइंट के नाम से ऑफिस चलाने वाले आशीष शांति ठुम्मर (निवासी-ऋषिकेष रेजिडेंसी, अमरोली) को अलग-अलग बिल पर 9लाख, 74हजार, 459 रुपए की दवा उधार दी थी।

आशीष ठुम्मर दवा मंगाने के बाद पेमेंट नहीं दे रहा था। गुरुवार, 12 नवंबर को पुष्पाबेन, बेटी रीतू और बेटे यज्ञनेश के साथ आशीष के ऑफिस में पेमेंट लेने गई थी। ऑफिस में मौजूद कर्मचारियों ने कहा कि आशीष अहमदाबाद गए हैं।

पुष्पाबेन बेटी रीतू के साथ ऑफिस में बैठी थी और बेटा यज्ञनेश पानी लेने बाहर चला गया। इसी बीच आशीष आया और मां-बेटी को ऑफिस में बंद कर दिया। पुष्पाबेन ने तुंरत पुलिस को फोन किया। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिन ने आशीष को बुलाकर ऑफिस का ताला खुलवाया।

