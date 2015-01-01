पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Mother Went To Sell Firecrackers In Diwali, Neighbor Raped 9 year old Minor Daughter, Arrested

शर्मनाक:मां दीवाली में पटाखे बेचने चली गई तो पड़ोसी ने 9 साल की नाबालिग बेटी से दुष्कर्म किया, गिरफ्तार

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एक ही दिन में दुष्कर्म के तीन मामले आए सामने, पुलिस ने सतर्कता दिखाते हुए आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया

अमरोली में 9 साल की नाबालिग बच्ची से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। आरोपी रिश्ते में बच्ची का चाचा बताया जाता है। जानकारी के अनुसार 24 वर्षीय अजय देवीपूजक 13 से 15 नवंबर के दौरान सुबह 10 से रात 9 बजे के बीच किसी समय बच्ची को अपने घर में ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया। पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर आरपी सोलंकी ने बताया कि मां बेटी को सास-ससुर के पास छोड़कर दीवाली में पटाखा बेचने जाती थी। 17 नवंबर को बेटी ने मां से बताया कि पेशाब करते समय उसे बहुत दर्द होता है। मां ने कड़ाई से पूछा तो बेटी ने बताया कि पड़ोस में रहने वाले अंकल ने उसके साथ छेड़छाड़ की थी।

मां ने परिवारवालों ने बातचीत करने के बाद पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने आरोपी को अजय देवीपूजक को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। आरोपी दिहाड़ी मजदूरी करता है। डॉक्टरों ने बताया कि किसी भी तरह हे पेनेट्रेशन को दुष्कर्म ही माना जाता है। पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई कर रही है।

सचिन: कारखाने में काम करने वाली महिला से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
सचिन जीआईडीसी के एक लूम्स कारखाने में महिला से दुष्कर्म करने का मामला सामने आया है। महिला को अाठ महीने का गर्भ है। पुलिस ने आरोपी सुपरवाइवर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। जानकारी के अनुसार लॉकडाउन से पहले महिला सचिन के एक लूम्स कारखाने में काम करती थी।

कारखाने के सुपरवाइजर ने महिला के पति और बेेटे को जान से मारने की धमकी देकर दुष्कर्म किया था। महिला ने अपने पति को आरोपी सुपरवाइजर जयवीरसिंह की करतूतों के बारे में बताया। इसके बाद थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई। पुलिस ने आरोपी सुपरवाइजर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया। आरोपी सुपरवाइजर विवाहित है।

डिंडोली: नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म, पेटदर्द होने पर पता चला 3 माह का गर्भ है
डिंडाेली में 15 साल की नाबालिग से दुष्कर्म का मामला सामने आया है। नाबालिग के पेट में दर्द होने पर परिवार वाले इलाज करवाने अस्पताल ले गए तो पता चला कि तीन महीने की गर्भवती है। पूछताछ करने के बाद नाबालिग ने पड़ोसी की करतूत बताई।

जानकारी के अनुसार नाबालिग के पड़ोस में रहने वाला यासीन उर्फ जिम्मी शादी का झांसा देकर नाबालिग से 6 महीने से दुष्कर्म कर रहा था। एक दिन अचानक नाबालिग के पेट में जोर से दर्द होने लगा। परिवारवाले इलाज करवाने अस्पताल ले गए तो गर्भवती होने का पता चला। परिवारवालों ने पड़ोसी के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई। पुलिस ने आरोपी यासीन को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

