पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Due To Lack Of Permission To Sit Together, The Cinema Hall Is Empty, The Shows Are Being Canceled

मल्टीप्लेक्स के मालिकों का दर्द:कपल को साथ बैठने की परमिशन नहीं होने से खाली पड़े हैं सिनेमा हॉल, रद्द करने पड़ रहे शो

अहमदाबाद5 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
एक मल्टीप्लेक्स में शो के दौरान खाली पड़ी सीटें।
  • सिनेमाघरों में किसी-किसी शो में तो दर्शकों की संख्या 10 के अंदर ही सिमट जाती है
  • शुरुआती दिनों में दर्शकों की संख्या अच्छी थी, लेकिन नियमों के चलते संख्या कम होती चली गई

अनलॉक-5 में कोरोना गाइडलाइन के साथ मल्टीप्लेक्स खोलने की अनुमति तो मिल गई है। लेकिन गाइडलाइन के चलते सिनेमा हॉल खाली पड़े हैं और मालिकों को शो तक रद्द करने पड़ रहे हैं। मालिकों का कहना है कि गाइडलाइन के अनुसार दर्शकों को एक सीट छोड़कर बैठना है। इसके चलते ही कपल्स और परिवार के लोग सिनेम हॉल आ ही नहीं रहे।

दर्शकों की संख्या 10 के अंदर ही सिमट रही
इसी बारे में बात करते हुए वाइड एंगल मल्टीप्लेक्स के मालिक राकेश पटेल ने बताया कि हम पिछले चार दिनों से लगातार शो रद्द कर रहे हैं। क्योंकि, दर्शकों की संख्या दो अंकों तक ही सिमटकर रह जा रही है। यही बात पीवाआर के चंद्रेश दस्सारी ने भी दुहराई कि मल्टीप्लेक्स खुलने के शुरुआती दिनों में दर्शकों की संख्या अच्छी थी, लेकिन नियमों के चलते संख्या कम होती चली गई। अब तो हालात यह हैं कि सिनेमाघरों में किसी-किसी शो में तो दर्शकों की संख्या 10 के अंदर ही सिमट जाती है।

नई फिल्में रिलीज न होना भी एक कारण
ऑल गुजरात मल्टीप्लेक्स एसोसिएशन के प्रमुख मनुभाई पटेल का कहना है कि मल्टीप्लेक्स खुले तो हैं, लेकिन कोरोना गाइडलाइन के चलते भीड़ नहीं है। वहीं, दिवाली तक कोई नई फिल्म रिलीज होने की भी कम संभावना है, ऐसे में दिवाली वैकेशन पर सिनेमा हॉल खाली ही रहने वाले हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रधानमंत्री बोले- पुलवामा हमले में वीर बेटों के जाने से देश दुखी था, तब कुछ लोग दुख में शामिल नहीं थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी अनुभवी तथा धार्मिक प्रवृत्ति के व्यक्ति से मुलाकात आपकी विचारधारा में भी सकारात्मक परिवर्तन लाएगी। तथा जीवन से जुड़े प्रत्येक कार्य को करने का बेहतरीन नजरिया प्राप्त होगा। आर्थिक स्थिति म...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें