फर्जीवाड़ा:मुंबई की महिला की जमीन हड़पने की कोशिश, केस दर्ज

सूरत12 घंटे पहले
मुंबई की महिला की जमीन हड़पने की कोशिश करने वाले 11 लोगों के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है। मुंबई में रहने वाली तृप्तिबेन शाह ने वर्ष 2004 में सूरत में जमीन खरीदी थी। आरोपियाें ने वर्ष 2019 में फर्जी पावर ऑफ एटानी बनाकर जमीन हड़पने की कोशिश की। दस्तावेज में तृप्तिबेन की जगह दूसरी महिला की फोटो लगा दी। स्टैंप ड्यूटी मूल्यांकन के दौरान फर्जीवाड़ा सामने आया।

तृप्तिबेन ने दस्तावेज की जांच करके सरकारी विभाग में अर्जी दी। इतना ही नहीं आरोपियों के खिलाफ पुलिस आयुक्त से भी शिकायत की। डूमस पुलिस ने शनिवार को आरोपी कालू पुत्र जीवराज करकर(निवासी-शांति नगर सोसाइटी, सरथाणा), दिनेश पुत्र मगन साकरिया (वृंदावन पार्क, उत्राण), रिंकल पुत्र योगेश सोनी (पारसीवाड़, सैयदपुरा), उत्पल पुत्र सुधीर सुखड़वाला (हाटफलिया, हरीपुरा), दिनेश प्रजापति(रामेश्वर ग्रीन, वीआईपी रोड, वेसू), विलास पुत्र सुखदेव लोनार (हलपतिवास, भटार), नोटरी महेंद्र पुत्र ईश्वरलाल भगत और फर्जी दस्तावेज में दो साक्षी और पावर ऑफ एटार्नी में दस्तखत करने वाले दो, वकील के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई गई है।

