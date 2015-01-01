पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कच्छ बॉर्डर:गुजरात से लगी समुद्री सीमा में पाक मरीन की चहलकदमी, 5 जंगी जहाजों के साथ हेलिकॉप्टर भी आया नजर

कच्छ15 मिनट पहले
गुजरात के कच्छ से लगी पाकिस्तान की समु्द्री सीमा में नजर आए पांच जंगी जहाज और हेलिकॉप्टर।
  • कुछ घंटों की गतिविधि के बाद सभी जहाज और हेलिकॉप्टर कराची की तरफ रवाना हो गए थे
  • गतिविधि पाकिस्तान की समु्द्री सीमा में हो रही थी, जिस पर भारतीय एजेंसियों की पैनी नजर थी

अरब सागर में गुजरात से लगी पाकिस्तान की समुद्री सीमा में अचानक पाकिस्तानी मरीन की चहल-कदमी बढ़ गई है, जिसे लेकर भारतीय एजेंसियां सतर्क हो गई हैं। सोमवार को अंतरराष्ट्रीय मरीन बाउंड्री-लाइन के पास पाक मरीज के 5 जंगी जहाजों के साथ एक हेलिकॉप्टर भी उड़ान भरता नजर आया। बाउंड्री लाइन पर नजारा ऐसा था, मानो मरीन की एक्सरसाइज चल रही है। हालांकि, पाकिस्तान की यह गतिविधि उसकी ही समुद्री सीमा में हो रही थी, जिस पर भारतीय सुरक्षा बलों की पैनी नजर थी। कुछ घंटों की गतिविधि के बाद सभी जहाज और हेलिकॉप्टर कराची की तरफ रवाना हो गए थे।

कुख्यात है पाकिस्तानी मरीन
बता दें, पाक मरीन भारतीय मछुआरों के लिए कुख्यात रही है और आए दिन मछुआरों के अपहरण के अलावा उन पर फायरिंग कर परेशान भी करती है। इसी तरह सितंबर महीने में पाक मरीन ने आठ बोट सहित 40 मछुआरों का अपहरण कर लिया था। फिलहाल ये सभी कराची की जेल में बंद हैं, जिनकी रिहाई के प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं।

कच्छ तक आ पहुंचा है चीन-पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार, गुजरात से लगे कच्छ के रण, क्रीक और समुद्री सीमा में भी पाकिस्तान आर्मी की सुविधाओं में लगातार बढ़ोतरी कर रहा है। खासतौर से पाकिस्तानी मरीज की सुविधाओं में तेजी से इजाफा किया जा रहा है। वहीं, चीन-पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर अब कच्छ (गुजरात) बॉर्डर तक आ पहुंचा है। कच्छ से लगे सरहदी इलाके में चीनी कंपनियों को जमीन भी दे दी गई है। ये कंपनियां यहां सड़क निर्माण के अलावा खनन और पावर प्लांट लगाने का काम कर रही हैं। बता दें, चीन से शुरू होने वाले चीन-पाकिस्तान इकोनॉमिक कॉरिडोर की समाप्ति कच्छ से लगी पाकिस्तानी बार्डर पर ही खत्म होती है।

