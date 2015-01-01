पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  • Neighbors Molest A Child In Ahmedabad To Find A Retarded Child, The Girl Told Mother In Gestures

शर्मनाक हरकत:अहमदाबाद में मंदबुद्धि बच्ची को अकेला पाकर पड़ोसी ने की छेड़छाड़, बच्ची ने इशारों में बताया मां को

अहमदाबादकुछ ही क्षण पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • बच्ची को घर में अकेला देखकर पड़ोसी उसके साथ शारीरिक छेड़छाड़ करने लगा
  • मां समझाइश देने पहुंची तो आरोपी ने शिकायत दर्ज कराने पर पूरे परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी दी

अहमदाबाद के सधीमाता मंदिर इलाके में रहने वाली एक मंदबुद्धि बच्ची से पड़ोसी द्वारा शारीरिक छेड़छाड़ का मामला सामने आया है। बच्ची जब मां के पास पहुंची तो घबराई हुई थी। जब मां ने उससे इशारों में पूछा तो बच्ची ने भी इशारों में जवाब देकर उन्हें पूरी बात बताई। जब मां आरोपी के घर पहुंची तो उसने परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी दे दी। इसके बाद बच्ची की मां ने आज थाने पहुंचकर आरोपी के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी।

दर्ज शिकायत के अनुसार पार्लर चलाने वाले व्यक्ति की 13 साल की बेटी मंदबुद्धि है। आज सुबह बच्ची घर पर अकेली थी तभी पड़ोस में रहने वाला प्रकाश चीचू नाम का व्यक्ति उसे अकेला पाकर शारीरिक छेड़छाड़ करने लगा। जब बच्ची ने चिल्लाने के कोशिश की तो उसे छोड़कर भाग गया। घर आने पर जब बच्ची को रोते हुए मां ने देखा तो उससे पूछा। तब बच्ची ने इशारों में पूरी बात बताई।

मां आरोपी को सिर्फ समझाने गई थी
बच्ची के बताने के बात उसकी मां आरोपी के घर उसे समझाइश देने पहुंची तो आरोपी ने उन्हें ही धमकाना शुरू कर दिया। इसी दौरान आरोपी का भाई भी आ गया और पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज कराने पर पूरे परिवार को जान से मारने की धमकी दी। इसके बाद मां सीधे थाने पहुंची और आरोपियों के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी।

