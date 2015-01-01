पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पैसों के लिए मासूम का गला घोंटा:पिता नहीं दे पाया उधार के 7 हजार रुपए तो पड़ोसी ने उसके 7 साल के बेटे का गला घोंट दिया

सूरत25 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छठ पूजा से लौटने के कुछ देर बाद ही गायब हो गया था बेटा
  • आरोपी ने दोस्त की मदद से बेटे की हत्या के बाद गन्ने के खेत में फेंक दिया था शव

सूरत शहर के भटार क्षेत्र से शुक्रवार शाम लापता 7 साल के बच्चे का शव शनिवार को अलथाण सायण रोड स्थित गन्ने के एक खेत से मिला था। पुलिस ने इस हत्या की गुत्थी सुलझाते हुए बच्चे के एक पड़ोसी को अरेस्ट कर लिया है। जांच में पता चला कि पड़ोस में रहने वाले आदित्य उर्फ करन चौहान का बच्चे के पिता के साथ 7 हजार रुपए का लेनदेन था। बच्चे के पिता ने उससे ये पैसे उधार लिए थे, लेकिन वापस नहीं दे पा रहा था। इसी अदावत में करन ने उसके बेटे को मौत के घाट उतार दिया और शव गन्ने के खेत में फेंक दिया था।

पैसों की अदावत में जान गंवाने वाला आकाश (7) की फाइल फोटो।

छठ पूजा से लौटने के बाद गायब हो गया था आकाश
भटार के खोडियार नगर निवासी किशन साहनी ने बताया कि 20 नवंबर को वह अपनी पत्नी ईशरावती और दोनों बच्चों आकाश और प्रिंस के साथ छठ पूजा मनाने के लिए अलथाण टेनामेंट के पास शंकर भगवान के मंदिर गए थे। करीब शाम 7 बजे वहां से सभी घर लौट आए। उसके बाद दोनों बच्चों के भीगे कपड़े बदल दिए। उन्हें भूख लगी थी। जिसके बाद दोनों बच्चों को खाना खिलाया गया। इसके करीब आधे घंटे बाद बेटा आकाश (7) घर के नीचे खेल रहा था, वहीं से लापता हो गया था। आकाश को लेने के लिए उसकी मां घर के नीचे गई, लेकिन वह दिखाई नहीं दिया। इसके बाद सोसाइटी और आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ की, लेकिन आकाश का कई पता नहीं चला।

बच्चे के पिता किशन साहनी।

पिता ले करन पर शंका जताई थी
पुलिस ने बताया कि भटार निवासी किशन साहनी कलर का काम करते हैं। शुक्रवार देर रात तक पिता सहित परिजनों ने ढूंढ़ा, लेकिन कोई पता नहीं चला। बाद में खटोदरा पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई। जिसमें किशन साहनी ने पड़ोसी आदित्य पासवान पर शंका जताई थी। पिता की शंका के आधार पर पुलिस ने आदित्य को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की तो उसने आकाश की हत्या की होने का कबूल कर लिया।

दोस्त की मदद से की हत्या
आदित्य ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने सायण रोड निवासी मित्र सोन उर्फ बरकत अली की मदद से आकाश की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी और शव ओलपाड सायन रोड पर एक गन्ने के खेत में फेंक दिया है। जहां से शनिवार को पुलिस ने शव बरामद किया। शव को फोरेंसिक पोस्टमार्टम के न्यू सिविल अस्पताल में ले जाया गया। प्राथमिक जांच में बच्चे की गला दबाकर हत्या की गई होने पुष्टि हुई है। हालांकि, बच्चे के साथ कोई गलत काम किया गया या नहीं इसका पता नहीं चला है। आरोपी आदित्य 6 महीने पहले ही यहां रहने के लिए आया था।

