मर्डर केस:पैसों के विवाद में पड़ोसी ने दोस्त की मदद से कर दी बच्चे की हत्या

सूरत29 मिनट पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • भटार से लापता 8 साल के बच्चे का गन्ने के खेत में मिला शव

भटार क्षेत्र से शुक्रवार शाम लापता 8 साल के बच्चे का शव शनिवार को अलथाण सायण रोड स्थित गन्ने के एक खेत से मिला। जांच में पता चला कि पड़ोस में रहने वाले आदित्य उर्फ करन चौहान का बच्चे के पिता के साथ पैसों के लेनदेन को लेकर विवाद था।

जिसकी अदावत में शुक्रवार शाम बच्चे का अपहरण कर सायण रोड ले गया, जहां अपने एक मित्र की मदद से उसकी गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी और शव गन्ने के खेत में फेंक दिया। पुलिस ने दोनों आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि भटार निवासी किशन साहनी कलर का काम करते हैं। शुक्रवार शाम करीब 7.30 बजे उनका बेटा आकाश (8) घर के नीचे खेल रहा था, वहीं से लापता हो गया। देर रात तक पिता सहित परिजनों ने ढूंढ़ा, लेकिन कोई पता नहीं चला। बाद में खटोदरा पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई गई।

जिसमें किशन साहनी ने पड़ोसी आदित्य पासवान पर शंका जताई थी। पिता की शंका के आधार पर पुलिस ने आदित्य को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ की तो उसने आकाश की हत्या की होने का कबूल कर लिया।

छठ पूजा से लौटने के बाद गायब हो गया था आकाश
भटार के खोडियार नगर निवासी किशन साहनी ने बताया कि 20 नवंबर को वह अपनी पत्नी ईशरावती और दोनों बच्चों आकाश और प्रिंस के साथ छठ पूजा मनाने के लिए अलथाण टेनामेंट के पास शंकर भगवान के मंदिर गए थे। करीब शाम 7 बजे वहां से सभी घर लौट आए। उसके बाद दोनों बच्चों के भीगे कपड़े बदल दिए। उन्हें भूख लगी थी। जिसके बाद दोनों बच्चों को खाना खिलाया गया।

कुछ देर बाद आकाश घर के नीचे खेलने चला गया। शाम करीब 7:30 बजे आकाश को लेने के लिए उसकी मां घर के नीचे गई, लेकिन वह दिखाई नहीं दिया। इसके बाद सोसाइटी और आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ की, लेकिन आकाश का कई पता नहीं चला।

पोस्टमार्टम: गला दबाकर की गई बच्चे की हत्या

आदित्य ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसने सायण रोड निवासी मित्र सोन उर्फ बरकत अली की मदद से आकाश की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी और शव ओलपाड सायन रोड पर एक गन्ने के खेत में फेंक दिया है। जहां से शनिवार को पुलिस ने शव बरामद किया। शव को फोरेंसिक पोस्टमार्टम के न्यू सिविल अस्पताल में ले जाया गया।

प्राथमिक जांच में बच्चे की गला दबाकर हत्या की गई होने पुष्टि हुई है।हालांकि बच्चे के साथ कोई गलत काम किया गया या नहीं इसका पता नहीं चला है। आरोपी आदित्य 6 महीने पहले ही यहां रहने के लिए आया था। बताया जाता है कि आरोपी आदित्य पासवान से किशन ने 7 हजार रुपए उधार लिए थे, जो उसे वापस नहीं लौटा रहा था।

जिसकी अदावत रखकर रखकर ही आकाश कर अपहरण कर सायण रोड ले गया और गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी।

