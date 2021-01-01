पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना:प्रदेश में नए मरीज 400 से कम, सूरत में 5 दिन बाद एक मौत

सूरत40 मिनट पहले
कोवि़ड-19 - Dainik Bhaskar
कोवि़ड-19
  • गुजरात में एक दिन बाद 2 मौतें बढ़ीं, 46 वेंटिलेटर पर

प्रदेश में कोरोना के नए मरीज पहली बार 400 से कम (390) आए। हालांकि एक दिन में दो मौतें बढ़कर तीन हो गई। सूरत में भी पांच दिन बाद एक मौत हुई। दूसरी मौत अहमदाबाद में हुई। हालांकि प्रदेश में डिस्चार्ज होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 707 हो जाने से रिकवरी दर 96.51 से बढ़कर 96.64 हो गई। प्रदेश में अब 2 लाख 59 हजार 487 मामले हो चुके हैं और मौतें 4379 हो चुकी हैं।

अब तक 2 लाख 50 हजार 763 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो चुके हैं। सूरत में सोमवार को 85 नए केस के मुकाबले 98 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हो गए। यहां की रिकवरी दर 96.77 प्रतिशत हो गई है। प्रदेश में अब सक्रिय मरीज 4,345 रह गई हैं। इनमें से 46 वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। अहमदाबाद में प्रदेश के सर्वाधिक 94 नए मरीज मिले। यहां अब तक 61 हजार 606 केस और 2289 मौतें हो चुकी हैं।

गुजरात में अब तक 95,009 लोगों को वैक्सीन लग चुका

नई दिल्ली. कोरोना के खिलाफ राष्ट्रव्यापी टीकाकरण के सोमवार को 10 दिन पूरे हुए। अब तक 19,50,183 चिकित्साकर्मियों को वैक्सीन लगा दी गई है। इस बीच गुजरात, महाराष्ट्र, छत्तीसगढ, बिहार समेत कई राज्यों में टीकाकरण केंद्र बढ़ा दिए गए हैं। ताकि जल्द से जल्द टीके लग सकें। कर्नाटक में अब तक सबसे ज्यादा 1,91,449 लोगों ने वैक्सीन लगवाई।

गुजरात में सोमवार को 31,116, बिहार में 12,075, पंजाब में 7,060 लोगों को टीके लगाए गए। देशभर में 35,785 सेंटरों में टीके लगाए गए। स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय ने बताया कि सोमवार को 7,171 सेंटरों में 3,34,679 लाभार्थियों को टीका लगाया गया। वहीं 348 लाभार्थियों में साइड इफेक्ट देखने का मिला है।

