पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Night Buses Are Not Getting Passengers, Loss Of 15 Lakh Rupees Per Day, While Waiting Of Trains Arriving During The Day Increased

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कर्फ्यू में लंबा हुआ घर का सफर:नाइट बसों को नहीं मिल रहे यात्री, प्रतिदिन 15 लाख रुपए का नुकसान, जबकि दिन में पहुंचने वाली ट्रेनों की वेटिंग बढ़ी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सेंट्रल बस डिपो के सामने सन्नाटा
  • स्टेशन और हाईवे से यात्रियों को घर तक की सवारी नहीं मिल रही

शहर में नाइट कर्फ्यू से रात्रिकालीन 750 बसें ठप पड़ गई हैं, क्योंकि यात्री मिल ही नहीं रहे हैं। यही हाल ट्रेनों का भी है। रात में सूरत से जाने वाली ट्रेनों की वेटिंग घट गई है, जबकि दिन में पहुंचने वाली ट्रेनों की वेटिंग में इजाफा हुआ है। रात में सूरत आने वाली बसें यात्रियों को शहर के बाहर ही उतार दे रही हैं। इससे उन्हें घर तक पहुंचने में काफी दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

सवारी नहीं मिलने से कई यात्रियों को हाईवे पर ही रात गुजारनी पड़ रही है। लॉकडाउन के बाद पिछले दो महीने से बसों की बुकिंग शुरू होने लगी थी, लेकिन 21 नवंबर से नाइट कर्फ्यू लगने से पॉइंट टू पॉइंट चलने वाली नाइट बसों की स्थिति फिर से बदतर होने लगी है।

पिछले चार दिन में ही करोड़ों का नुकसान हो गया है। फेस्टिव सीजन में नाइट सर्विस बसों की मांग थी, क्योंकि लोग सूरत से 9 बजे रात रवाना होकर अगले दिन सुबह 4 से 5 के बीच अपने गंतव्य तक पहुंचते थे, लेकिन अब वे नाइट बसों से बच रहे हैं।

दिन में भी यात्रियों का टोटा
अखिल गुजरात वाहन संचालक महामंडल के अनुसार पूरे गुजरात में 3500 बसें रात 9 से सुबह 5 बजे के बीच चलती हैं। इसमें से लगभग 750 बसें सूरत से चलती हैं। राज्य के विभिन्न शहरों के अलावा राजस्थान, महाराष्ट्र और मध्यप्रदेश के लिए पॉइंट टू पॉइंट लॉन्ग डिस्टेंस पर चलती हैं। कुछ बसों का समय बदल कर दिन में शिफ्ट किया गया है, फिर भी यात्री नहीं मिल रहे हैं।

असर: लॉकडाउन में हुए नुकसान की हो रही थी भरपाई पर अब फिर वही हालात
यात्री नहीं मिलने से रात में चलने वाली बसों को रोज 15 लाख रुपए का नुकसान हो रहा है। बस संचालकों ने बताया कि स्टाफ का खर्चा भी नहीं निकल पा रहा है। अक्टूबर से बुकिंग बढ़ने लगी थी, जिससे लॉकडाउन के नुकसान की भरपाई होने लगी थी, लेकिन अब फिर से लोगों में लॉकडाउन का खौफ है।

उल्लेखनीय है कि हर साल गणपति फेस्टिवल खत्म होते ही गुजरात के तमाम प्रमुख शहरों से दिवाली वैकेशन के लिए टूर पैकेजेस की बुकिंग होने शुरू हो जाती थी, लेकिन इस साल 10 प्रतिशत भी बुकिंग नहीं मिल पाई।

90% बसें पॉइंट टू पॉइंट रात में ही चलती हैं, सभी में यात्रियों की कमी
हमने सरकार से मांग रखी है कि कोरोना के कारण पिछले 6 महीने से बिजनेस नहीं हुआ है। ऐसे में टैक्स भरने की अवधि बढ़ाकर अगले 6 महीने और कर दी जाए। हमारी 90% बसें पॉइंट टू पॉइंट रात में ही चलती हैं, जो 21 नवंबर से नाइट कर्फ्यू के कारण प्रभावित हो गई हैं।

रात 9 से सुबह 5 बजे के बीच पूरे राज्य में हमारी लगभग 3500 बसें यात्रियों की कमी का सामना कर रही हैं।- राजेश प्रजापति, वाइस सेक्रेटरी, अखिल गुजरात वाहन संचालक महामंडल

सवारी नहीं मिलने से कामरेज हाई‌वे पर ही रात गुजारने को मजबूर यात्री

नाइट कर्फ्यू के कारण जो बसें रात में सूरत आ रही हैं वे यात्रियों को शहर के बाहर हाईवे पर ही उतार दे रही हैं। रात 9 बजे के बाद सवारी नहीं मिलने से यात्रियों को घर तक पहुंचने में दिक्कत का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

कई बार यात्रियों को हाईवे पर ही रात गुजारने पर मजबूर होना पड़ रहा है। चैम्बर ने बुजुर्गों के लिए टैक्सी सेवा शुरु की है। स्टेशन ऑटो रिक्शा एसोसिएशन के प्रमुख याकूब पटेल ने बताया कि हालांकि पुलिस ने रात में स्टेशन से ऑटो की परमिशन दे दी है।

दिन में आने वाली ट्रेनों की डिमांड बढ़ी, कई रिग्रेट तो कई की वेटिंग 200 के पार

कोरोना के मामले फिर से बढ़ने के कारण सूरत में 21 नवंबर से नाइट कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। इससे यहां रात में रवाना होने वाली ट्रेनों की वेटिंग घट रही है, जबकि उन ट्रेनों की मांग बढ़ने लगी है जो दिन के समय सूरत पहुंचती हैं। ऐसी कई ट्रेनें रिग्रेट हो गई हैं। कई ट्रेनों की वेटिंग 200 के पार पहुंच गई है। नाइट कर्फ्यू से पहले इन ट्रेनों की वेटिंग सामान्य थी और ये ट्रेनें रिग्रेट नहीं थीं।

यात्री ऐसी ट्रेनों से सफर करने को टाल रहे हैं जो सूरत में रात के 9 बजे के बाद पहुंच रही हैं, क्योंकि उन्हें डर है कि स्टेशन पहुंचने के बाद शहर में घर तक जाने के लिए सवारी नहीं मिलेगी। रात में कर्फ्यू लगने से लॉकडाउन जैसी स्थति से होकर गुजरना पड़ रहा है।

इससे रात में ट्रेन से पहुंचने वाले यात्रियों को स्टेशन से घर तक पहुंचने के लिए सवारी मिलने की समस्या हो रही है। पुलिस के डर से परिजन भी उन्हें स्टेशन लेने नहीं जा रहे हैं। इससे यात्रियों की समस्या बढ़ गई है।

ट्रेन 21 नवंबर के पहले बाद पश्चिम एक्सप्रेस 30 - 35 रिग्रेट मुजफ्फरपुर-अहमदा. एक्स. 78 -80 217 छपरा-सूरत क्लोन 108 रिग्रेट गोरखपुर-अहमदाबाद एक्स. 88 279 ताप्ती गंगा एक्सप्रेस 60 180 उधना फेस्टिवल स्पेशल 17 198

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें