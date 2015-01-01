पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मनमानी:एनके देसाई कॉलेज 7000 रुपए फीस जमा करने के बाद ही छात्रों को दे रहा एनओसी, एबीवीपी ने विरोध करते हुए कहा- रुपए लौटाओ

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • वलसाड के पारडी काॅलेज का मामला, एबीवीपी ने प्रिंसिपल और नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी को पत्र लिखकर शिकायत की
  • एबीवीपी ने प्रिंसिपल को ज्ञापन सौंपा
  • फीस लेने के बाद बाकायदा रसीद भी दे रहे

वलसाड में पारडी में स्थित एनके देसाई कॉलेज एनओसी लेने वाले छात्रों से पूरी फीस वसूल रहा था। एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने कॉलेज और नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी को पत्र लिखकर छात्रों से फीस नहीं लेने की मांग की है।जानकारी के अनुसार एनके देसाई कॉलेज में छात्रों से जबरन 7000 रुपए फीस वसूली जा रही है। फीस न जमा करने वाले छात्रों को कॉलेज एनओसी नहीं दे रहा है।

फीस वसूलने का मुद्दा उठाते हुए एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रिंसिपल को पत्र लिखकर शिकायत की है। एबीवीपी ने हंगामा करते हुए कहा कि एनओसी लेने वाले छात्रों से कोई फीस नहीं वसूली जाती है। एबीवीपी ने 7 दिन में फीस नहीं लौटाने पर आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है। ज्ञातव्य है कि दूसरे कॉलेज में प्रवेश लेने वाले छात्रों के लिए एनओसी जरूरी है।

7 दिन में रुपए न लौटाने पर आंदोलन की चेतावनी

छात्रों ने एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ एनके देसाई कॉलेज को पत्र लिखकर आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है। नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी से कॉलेज के खिलाफ कार्रवाई करने की मांग की जा रही है। कोरोना काल में छात्र पहले से ही परेशान हैं, वहीं कॉलेज की जबरन वसूली से आर्थिक स्थिति और खराब हो गई है। छात्रों ने रुपए वापस न लौटाने पर धरना देकर प्रदर्शन करने की भी चेतावनी दी है।

एनके देसाई कॉलेज में एनओसी देने के बहाने रुपए वसूले जा रहे हैं। छात्राें ने विरोध किया तो कॉलेज प्रबंधन ने एनओजी देने से इनकार कर दिया। पूरा मामला एबीवीपी के पास आया है। छात्रों के रुपए जल्द वापस नहीं लौटाए गए तो हम आंदोलन करेंगे।
केविन देसाई, एबीवीपी प्रभारी, वलसाड

दिवाली में खुले रहेंगे कॉलेज, प्रवेश प्रक्रिया पूरा करने के आदेश
सूरत. वीर नर्मद दक्षिण गुजरात यूनिवर्सिटी में प्रवेश प्रक्रिया चालू होने की वजह से दिवाली में भी कॉलेजों के खुले रहने की संभावना है। इससे छात्र और संचालक दोनों असमंजस में पड़ गए हैं। नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी ने बीकॉम और बीबीए के दूसरे चरण की प्रवेश प्रक्रिया की घोषणा की है।

9 से 20 नवंबर तक प्रवेश प्रक्रिया चालू रहेगी। इसी बीच दिवाली का त्योहार भी आ रहा है। दिवाली को लेकर कॉलेज संचालक असमंजस में पड़ गए हैं। यूनिवर्सिटी द्वारा प्रवेश प्रक्रिया समय पर पूरा करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

