सीएआईटी का बयान:राहत पैकेज में व्यापारियों के लिए कुछ नहीं, सरकार ने व्यापार संभालने के लिए कुछ नहीं किया

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण द्वारा शुक्रवार को घोषित तीसरे प्रोत्साहन पैकेज से देश भर के व्यापारी निराश हैं। व्यापारियों के लिए इसमें कुछ भी नहीं दिया गया है। यह कहना है कि सूरत के व्यापारियों का। व्यापारियों का अाराेप है कि प्रोत्साहन पैकेज न केवल व्यापारियों से सौतेला व्यवहार है, बल्कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी के लोकल फॉर वोकल जैसे अभियान का भी अपमान है।

सीएआईटी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष महेन्द्रभाई शाह और गुजरात चैप्टर अध्यक्ष प्रमोद भगत ने सवाल उठाया कि देश के 135 करोड़ लोगों के साथ सीधे तौर पर जुड़े भारतीय व्यापारियों की तुलना में कौन अधिक स्थानीय हो सकता है? हम भारतीय व्यापारी कोरोना महामारी से सबसे अधिक पीड़ित हैं और प्रोत्साहन पैकेज की पहली घोषणा के बाद से सरकार से राहत पैकेज की उम्मीद की गई थी, लेकिन कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ।

वित्त मंत्री को व्यापारियों के साथ कोई सहानुभूति नहीं है। यह निश्चित रूप से भारतीय व्यापारियों के साथ एक सौदा है और अगर ऐसा होता है तो व्यापारियों को अपनी रणनीति के साथ आना होगा। व्यापारी सरकार की प्राथमिकता नहीं हैं। हम भ्रमित नहीं होंगे। वर्तमान मामले में व्यापारी अपने दम पर विभिन्न लड़ाई लड़ रहे हैं।

