  • Now Online Web Check In At Airport Will Have To Arrive 2 Hours Before For Mandatory Manual

एहतियात:एयरपोर्ट पर अब ऑनलाइन वेब चेक इन अनिवार्य मैनुअली कराने केे लिए 2 घंटे पहले पहुंचना होगा

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • तमिलनाडु के लिए यात्रा करने वालों के लिए ई-पास लेना अनिवार्य

देश के सभी एयरपोर्ट पर ऑनलाइन वेब चेक इन अनिवार्य किया गया है ताकि यात्रियों को लाइन में खड़े होकर चेक इन न करना पड़े। दरअसल कोरोना काल में हेल्थ चेकिंग प्रोटोकॉल के कारण यात्रियों को दो घंटे पहले पहुंचना होता है। जिससे सभी की जांच हो सके। इसलिए बोर्डिंग पास के लिए ऑनलाइन चेक इन अनिवार्य किया गया है ताकि भीड़ इकट्ठा न हो।

कई बार यात्री एक घंटे पहले पहुंचते हैं और हेल्थ चेकिंग के साथ ही मैनुअली चेक इन के लिए लाइन में लगते हैं। टाइम पूरा होने परे काउंटर क्लोज हो जाता है। तब यात्रियो और एयरपोर्ट अथॉरिटी के बीच बहस होती है। इसे संज्ञान में लेकर अथॉरिटी ने ऑनलाइन चेक इन अनिवार्य किया है। ऑनलाइन चेक इन होने पर यात्री 45 मिनट पहले भी आ सकते हैं।

उनकेे लिए दो घंटे पहले आने की बाध्यता नहीं होगी। यदि यात्री को मैनुअली चेक इन कराना चाहता है तो उसे दो घंटे पहले आना पड़ेगा। इसके अलावा सूरत से जो यात्री तमिलनाडु के लिए उड़ान भर रहे है उन्हें ई-पास लेना अनिवार्य होगा। कोरोना के कारण तमिलनाडु सरकार द्वारा यह निर्णय लिया गया है।

ट्रैवल एजेंट के जरिए भी करा सकते हैं वेब चेक इन
वी वर्किंग एयरपोर्ट ग्रुप के सदस्य संजय जैन ने बताया कि एयरपोर्ट में काउंटर पर चेक इन कराने पर यात्रियों को 100 रुपए भुगतान भी करना पड़ता है जबकि ऑन लाइन वेब चेक इन में यह भुगतान नहीं होता। यात्री जिस एजेंट या टूर ट्रैवल्स से एयर टिकट लेते हैं वे उनके जरिये ही ऑन लाइन चेक इन कर सकते हैं।

इसके अलावा यात्री जिस विमान से यात्रा कर रहे है उसकी वेब साइट पर जाकर ऑन लाइन चेक इन कर सकते है। इससे यात्रियों को आसानी होगी और एयरपोर्ट पर उनका समय बचेगा।

