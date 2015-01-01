पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Corona's Pattern Changed After One Is Positive, Now The Whole Family Is In The Grip Of The Virus, 5 Such Families Were Found In Ahmedabad

अब तो संभल जाइए:कोरोना का पैटर्न बदला- एक के पॉजिटिव होने के बाद अब पूरा परिवार आ रहा चपेट में, अहमदाबाद में ऐसे 5 परिवार मिले

अहमदाबाद5 मिनट पहले
कोरोना के इस बदलते पैटर्न के चलते सबसे बड़ी समस्या होम आइसोलेशन की होगी। -प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • अहमदाबाद के एक इलाके के पांच परिवारों के अब तक 24 सदस्यों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई
  • कोरोना के इस बदलते पैटर्न के चलते सबसे बड़ी समस्या होम आइसोलेशन की होगी

गुजरात कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की चपेट में है, जिसमें अहमदाबाद में तो कोरोना विस्फोट के हालात हैं। इसमें भी अब सबसे ज्यादा चिंता की बात यह है कि कोरोना का पैटर्न अब बदलते हुए और ज्यादा खतरनाक हो चुका है। यानी की परिवार में एक सदस्य के पॉजिटिव होने के बाद उसका पूरा परिवार वायरस की चपेट में आ रहा है। पिछले तीन दिनों में अहमदाबाद के गुरुकुल इलाके के ऐसे 5 परिवार सामने आए हैं, जहां परिवार के सभी सदस्य पॉजिटिव निकले।

पांच परिवारों के अब तक 24 सदस्यों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव
चौंकाने वाला यह मामला अहमदाबाद के पालडी शहर में आया है। यहां पिछले तीन दिनों में ऐसे 5 परिवार मिले हैं, जहां पहले एक सदस्य की रिपोर्ट ही पॉजिटिव आई थी। इसके बाद उनके परिवारों की भी जांच की गई तो सभी के सभी पॉजिटिव निकले। इन पांच परिवारों के अब तक 24 सदस्यों की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आ चुकी है।

होम आइसोलेशन की समस्या
कोरोना के इस बदलते पैटर्न के चलते सबसे बड़ी समस्या होम आइसोलेशन की होगी। क्योंकि, पहले किसी एक सदस्य के पॉजिटिव आने के बाद घर में जगह होने पर होम आइसोलेशन कर दिया जाता था, जिससे कि परिवार के अन्य सदस्य उसकी देखभाल कर सकें और मरीज भी कुछ हद तक तनावमुक्त रह सके। लेकिन, अब पूरे परिवार के पॉजिटिव होने से होम आइसोलेशन मुमकिन नहीं हो सकेगा।

जून-जुलाई में ऐसे इक्का-दुक्का मामले ही सामने आए थे
भारत में जब कोरोना पीक पर था, उस दौरान भी किसी पूरे परिवार के पॉजिटिव होने के एक दो मामले ही सामने आए थे। हालांकि, मध्य जोन के दाणीलीमडा इलाके में एक ही दिन में एक ही सोसायटी में 30 पॉजिटिव आए थे, जिनमें ज्यादातर परिवारों के ही सदस्य थे। वहीं, इस दौरान की ही परिवार के 3 सदस्यों की एक के बाद एक मौत हो गई थी। इसके बाद ऐसे मामले कम ही सामने आए थे। लेकिन अब एक ही सोसायटी में पांच परिवारों के पॉजिटिव आने पर हालात चिंताजनक हो चुके हैं।

