  • NSUI's Ruckus To Increase 10% Seats In BCA, Vice Chancellor Said Will Remove The Problem

समस्या:बीसीए में 10% सीटें बढ़ाने के लिए एनएसयूआई का हंगामा, कुलपति बोलीं- दूर करेंगे दिक्कत

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
यूनिवर्सिटी में बीसीए की सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग करते एनएसयूआई के कार्यकर्ता।
  • सूरत सहित दक्षिण गुजरात में बीसीए की 4350 सीटों में से 90% फुल

बैचलर ऑफ कंप्यूटर एप्लीकेशन (बीसीए) में 10% सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग को लेकर गुरुवार को एनएसयूआई कार्यकर्ताओं ने यूनिवर्सिटी में हंगामा किया। एनएसयूआई ने आरोप लगया कि यूनिवर्सिटी की लापरवाही से छात्रों को प्रवेश नहीं मिल पा रहा है। कोरोनाकाल में छात्र इधर से उधर भटक रहे हैं।

हंगामे को देखते हुए इंचार्ज कुलपति डॉ. हेमाली देसाई ने कार्यकर्ताओं से मिलीं और समस्या का समाधान तत्काल करने का आश्वासन दिया। यूनिवर्सिटी को यह भी जानकारी मिली है कि मैसेज भेजने के बाद भी अधिकांश छात्रों ने बीसीए में प्रवेश नहीं लिया है। अब ऐसे छात्रों को लिस्ट बनाई जा रही है।

सिंडीकेट सदस्य भावेश रबारी की अगुवाई में एनएसयूआई के कार्यकर्ताओं ने प्रदर्शन किया। एनएसयूआई ने दो दिन पहले ही यूनिवर्सिटी को पत्र लिखकर सीटें बढ़ाने की मांग की थी। सूरत सहित दक्षिण गुजरात में बीसीए के 31 कॉलेजों में 4350 सीटें हैं। इसमें से 90% सीटें फुल हो गई हैं। छात्रों को प्रवेश लेने में परेशानी हाे रही है।

