पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सचिन:ऑयल रिफाइनरी कंपनी में लगी आग, कोई जनहानि नहीं

सूरत31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो

सचिन पलसाणा हाईवे पर स्थित होजीवाला इंडस्ट्रियल के सफारी कॉम्प्लेक्स के पास प्लॉट नंबर 78 में संकल्प रसायन नामक कंपनी में ऑयल रिफाइनरी का काम चल रहा था, इसी बीच रिफलिंग प्रोसेसिंग मशीन में शॉर्ट-सर्किट से अचानक आग लग गई। आग लगते ही कंपनी में ब्लास्ट होने लगे।

घटना शुक्रवार दोपहर 2:56 बजे की है। दो ड्रग में 3500 लीटर ऑयल, तीन ड्रग और तीन गैस सिलेंडर के ब्लास्ट होने से आग तेजी से फैल गई। मौके पर पहुंचे दमकलकर्मियों ने 4 घंटे की कड़ी मशक्कत करके आग पर काबू पाया।

उधर, उधना रोड पर स्थित मफत नगर में लड़की के एक गोदाम में आग लगने से तीन झोपड़े जल गए। इस घटना में किसी भी प्रकार की कोई जनहानि नहीं हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें