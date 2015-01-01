पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दिवाली पर कोरोना वारियर्स को न भूलें...:दीपावली पर हमारे 2000 कोरोना वाॅरियर्स पीपीई किट में होंगे, इनके लिए दीये जलाएं; वायरस फैले न इसलिए एसओपी का  भी पालन करें

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • सूरत में कोरोना वायरस की वजह से 1021 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है
  • 38919 लोग इसकी चपेट में आए, लेकिन कोरोना वाॅरियर्स अपनी ड्यूटी पर डटे रहे...

(सूर्यकांत तिवारी) ऐसा पहली बार हाे रहा है जब काेराेना महामारी की वजह से हम त्योहार ठीक से नहीं मना पा रहे हैं। इससे पहले गुजरात के सबसे बड़ा उत्सवधर्मी पर्व नवरात्रि महोत्सव नहीं मनाया जा सका। इस दाैरान जिस तरह आम लाेगाें ने धैर्य के साथ घराें में रहकर सिर्फ पूजा-आरती कर नवरात्रि मनाई, ये एक इंसान के ताैर पर बड़ी बात थी। अब फिर से परीक्षा की घड़ी आ रही है।

दीपावली हमेशा से उत्सव का त्योहार रहा है। इस दाैरान बड़ी संख्या में लाेग खरीददारी करने निकलते हैं और देररात पटाखे फाेड़ उत्सव मनाते हैं, लेकिन इसी दाैरान हमारे आस-पास बड़ी संख्या में लाेग क्वारेंटाइन रहेंगे।सूरत में भले ही काेराेना की स्थिति बहुत ज्यादा गंभीर नहीं हाे, लेकिन स्थिति पूरी तरह नियंत्रण में नहीं है। इसलिए प्रशासन हर स्तर पर काेराेना काे अंकुश लगाने के लिए प्रयासरत है।

इसी क्रम में गुजरात में 5 लाख लाेग क्वारेंटाइन में रहकर दिवाली मनाएंगे, जबकि सूरत में लगभग 16 हजार लोग दीपावली पर क्वारेंटाइन में रहेंगे। वह खरीदी और उत्सव के लिए बाहर नहीं जा सकेंगे। जबकि इसी दिन करीब 2 हजार से से अधिक डॉक्टर, नर्स, वार्डकर्मी, सफाईकर्मी, टेक्नीशियन जैसे कोरोना वॉरियर्स पीपीई किट पहनकर ड्यूटी करेंगे और वहीं पर दिवाली मनाएंगे। इसलिए एक सभ्य समाज और जिम्मेदार नागरिक की तरह हमें भी अपनी जिम्मेदारी काे निभानी हाेगी, ताकि इन काेराेना वॉरियर्स का त्याग निष्फल न जाए।

कोराेना का असर: राज्य में 5 लाख और सूरत में 16 हजार लोग क्वारेंटाइन में रहेंगे

1.70 लाख के घरों में रहेंगी खुशियां
कोरोना से ठीक होकर अपने घर जा चुके मरीजों और उनके परिजन के लिए यह दिवाली सबसे बड़ी खुशी होगी। अब तक राज्य में 182919 केस आ चुके हैं, जिसमें 1,66,468 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। हर दिन औसतन 1 हजार लोग डिस्चार्ज हो रहे हैं। ऐसे में दिवाली तक 1 लाख 70 हजार लोग ठीक हो जाएगे। सूरत में 38919 केस में 36455 लोग ठीक हो चुके हैं। नया जीवन मिलने पर इनके घर अलग ही खुशी होगी।

3773 घरों से छिन गई दिवाली रौनक

कोरोना से अबतक राज्य में 3773 मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। कोरोना ने इस दिवाली इसके घरों की रौनक छीन ली है। इसमें 1021 की मौत सूरत में हुई है।

जिले में 1443 काेराेना एक्टिव मरीज
शहर में 149 और ग्रामीण में 34 यानि 183 नए मामले सामने आए हैं। इस तरह अब तक कोरोना के 38919 मामले आ चुके हैं। वहीं इलाज के दौरान एक मरीज की मौत हुई है। इसकाे मिलाकर मौत का आंकड़ा अब 1021 तक पहुंच गया है। वहीं दूसरी ओर 215 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए हैं। अब तक 36455 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। फिलहाल 1443 एक्टिव मरीजों का इलाज चल रहा है।

शहर में 93 धन्वंतरि रथों से 2.04 लाख लोगों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच
मनपा के 93 धन्वंतरि रथ द्वारा मंगलवार को शहर के अलग-अलग 364 क्षेत्रों में 49,588 घरों के 2,04,229 लोगों के स्वास्थ्य की जांच की गई। सर्वे दौरान 19,897 लोगों की ओपीडी और बुखार के 74 और अन्य बीमारी के 18,716 केस मिले। 1,16,687 लोगों की एसपीओ-2 की जांच की गई। लोगों को होम्योपैथिक और 3030 लोगों को आयुर्वेदिक दवाएं वितरित की गई।

एसओपी का उल्लंघन करने वाले 290 लोगों से 51 हजार दंड वसूला
मनपा द्वारा शहर के अलग- अलग क्षेत्रों में सामाजिक दूरी न बनाए रखने वाले 202 लोगों से 30,602 रुपए का दंड वसूल किया गया। वहीं मास्क न पहनने वाले 88 लोगों से 20, 158 रुपए का जुर्माना वसूल किया है। इस तरह मनपा द्वारा एसओपी का उल्लंघन करने वालों के पास से कुल 50,720 रुपए का दंड वसूल किया है।

