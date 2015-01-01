पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • On Suspicion Of Being Corona, The Woman Gave Up Her Life By Drinking Acid, Was Afraid Of Cold cough And Fever.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सुसाइड:कोरोना होने के शक में महिला ने एसिड पीकर दी जान, सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार से मन में बैठा था डर

अहमदाबाद4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दो दिनों से तनाव में थी महिला: बाथरूम में सफाई के लिए रखा एसिड पीया

अहमदाबाद शहर के ठक्करबापा नगर में रहने वाली एक विवाहिता के मन में कोरोना होने का ऐसा डर बैठा कि उन्होंने मंगलवार रात एसिड पी लिया था। इसके बाद उन्हें गंभीर हालत में अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया था, जहां दो दिनों बाद गुरुवार को उनकी मौत हो गई। परिवार वालों ने बताया कि उन्हें दो दिनों से सर्दी-खांसी और बुखार था, जिसकी दवाई भी चल रही थी। हालांकि, उनकी कोरोना जांच नहीं करवाई गई थी।

शहर के ठक्करबापा नगर में रहने वाली मृतका नयनाबेन (41) के पति ने पुलिस पूछताछ में बताया कि पत्नी को दो-तीन दिन से सर्दी-खांसी और हल्का बुखार था। इसके बाद से ही उनके मन में शक बैठ गया था कि उन्हें कोरोना हो गया है। शहर में भी पिछले दो-तीन दिनों से कोरोना के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं, जिसके चलते वे हर समय कोरोना और उसके चलते होने वाली मौत के बारे में ही बात कर रही थीं और ठीक से सो भी नहीं पा रही थीं।

इसी के चलते उन्होंने बाथरूम की साफ-सफाई के लिए रखा एसिड पी लिया था। गुजरात में कोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण फिर तेजी से बढ़ने लगा है। दिवाली के बाद से राज्य में खासतौर पर अहमदाबाद में संक्रमितों की संख्या में तेजी से वृद्धि हो रही है और पिछले दो दिनों में ही 270 से ज्यादा पॉजीटिव मामले आ चुके हैं। इसी के चलते अस्पतालों के बाहर कोरोना की जांच करवाने वालों की लाइन लगी हुई है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें