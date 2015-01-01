पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Car Collides With Bike Of Three Brothers Going To Meet Sister, One Dead, Two Seriously Injured

वडोदरा में सड़क हादसा:बहन से मिलने जा रहे तीन भाईयों की बाइक को कार ने मारी टक्कर, एक की मौत, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

वडोदरा22 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बाइक और कार।
  • स्थानीय लोगों की भीड़ देखते ही कार चालक मौके से खेतों से होते हुए फरार हो गया
  • कार की टक्कर से तीनों जमीन पर आ गिरे, जिनमें से एक की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई

गुजरात में वडोदरा शहर के पास हलवद-धांग्रधा हाईवे पर सड़क हादसे में एक युवक की मौत हो गई और दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। तीनों युवक चचेरे भाई थे, जो एक बाइक पर सवार होकर बहन से मिलने वडोदरा से लाकडिया गांव जा रहे थे। इसी दौरान हलवद-धांग्रधा हाईवे पर बाइक को कार ने टक्कर मार दी। हादसे के बाद कार चालक कार छोड़कर फरार हो गया, जिसकी तलाश की जा रही है।

वडोदरा जिल के नारा गांव में रहने वाले गजेंद्रकुमार परमार (19), वनराज सिंह (24) और केतन सिंह (18) मंगलवार की शाम बहन से मिलने लाकडिया गांव की ओर निकले थे। करीब आधा घंटे के सफर के बाद तीनों ढवाणा गांव के पास पहुंचे ही थे कि तभी सामने से आ रही ईको कार ने बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। टक्कर इतनी भीषण थी तीनों उछलकर जमीन पर आ गिरे, जिनमें से गजेंद्र की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि केतन और वनराज गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए थे। दोनों को मोरबी की हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया है।

कार चालक कार छोड़कर हो गया फरार
हादसे के बाद कार भी बुरी तरह क्षतिग्रस्त हो गई थी। स्थानीय लोगों की भीड़ देखते ही कार चालक मौके से खेतों से होते हुए फरार हो गया। पुलिस ने कार जब्त कर आरोपी चालक की पहचान कर ली है। घर पर न मिलने से उसकी तलाश की जा रही है।

