कोविड-19:सूरत में 24 घंटे में कोरोना से सिर्फ एक मौत, मौसम में बदलाव से अब मलेरिया व डेंगू के मरीज बढ़ रहे

सूरत22 मिनट पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • अब तक सूरत में कोरोना के कुल 35786 पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आ चुके हैं
  • 32977 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। अब सूरत में 1811 एक्टिव मरीज हैं

ऋतु परिवर्तन से शहर में मलेरिया, डेंगू, चिकनगुनिया और सीजनल बीमारियां भी बढ़ने लगी हैं। मनपा ने लोगों से जरूरी सावधानी बरतने की अपील की है। सोमवार को टेक्सटाइल वर्कर, लूम वर्कर, एंब्रॉयडरी वर्कर, डाइंग मिल का कर्मचारी, बैंक कर्मी, कपड़ा व्यापारी, मनपा कर्मी और छात्र सहित कोरोना के 228 नए संक्रमित मिले। इनमें शहर के 164 और ग्रामीण के 64 मरीज हैं।

अब तक सूरत में कोरोना के कुल 35786 पॉजिटिव मामले सामने आ चुके हैं। रविवार को सिर्फ एक मरीज की मौत हुई। अब तक 998 कोरोना मरीजों की मौत हो चुकी है। विभिन्न अस्पतालों से 255 मरीज डिस्चार्ज हुए। इनमें शहर के 173 और ग्रामीण के 82 मरीज हैं। अब तक 32977 मरीज ठीक होकर घर जा चुके हैं। अब सूरत में 1811 एक्टिव मरीज हैं।

इन क्षेत्रों से आए मलेरिया के मरीज
सेंट्रल जोन में नवापुरा लिंबडी शेरी, डबगरवाड, धास्तीपुरा सोसाइटी, उधना जोन में गोपाल नगर, भूमि रोहाउस, शिवाजी नगर, वडोद गांव, लिंबायत जोन में रत्नप्रभा सोसाइटी, मदनपुरा, संतोष नगर, बजरंग नगर, ध्रुव पार्क, जलाराम नगर सोसाइटी, कमरूनगर, रुस्तम पार्क, आस्तिक नगर, सुभाष नगर, उमिया नगर, मिलेनियम पार्क, अठवा जोन में शालीग्राम अपार्टमेंट, एसएमसी क्वॉर्टर्स, कतारगाम जोन में सरस्वती सोसाइटी, वराछा-ए में तुलसीधाम, सीतानगर, पटेल नगर, चंपकभाई की चाल, अशोक नगर में मलेरिया के केस मिले हैं।

सबसे ज्यादा उधना जोन में डेंगू के 9 केस
सेंट्रल जोन के एक, उधना जोन के 9, लिंबायत जोन के 8, अठवा जोन में दो, कतारगाम में 6, वराछा-ए में 6, वराछा-बी में दो इलाकों से डेंगू के मामले आए हैं।

