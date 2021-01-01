पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Outrage Over Ticket Distribution In Congress And Ticket Cuts In BJP, Supporters Start Protesting

मनपा चुनाव:कांग्रेस में टिकट वितरण व भाजपा में टिकट कटने से फैली नाराजगी, समर्थकों का विरोध शुरू, कहा- पार्टी ने समर्पित लोगों को टिकट नहीं दिया तो निर्दलीय लड़ेंगे

सूरत4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तीन टर्म पूरा कर चुके दूसरे पार्षदों के पक्ष में भी लोग सड़क पर उतर सकते हैं

कांग्रेस में टिकट वितरण के साथ विवाद शुरू हो गया है, जबकि भाजपा में 60 वर्ष से ज्यादा और तीन बार चुनाव जीत चुके पार्षदों को टिकट न दिए जाने के निर्णय का खुलकर विरोध हो रहा है। कांग्रेस द्वारा सोमवार को 19 वार्डों के लिए 52 उम्मीदवारों की घोषणा के बाद मंगलवार को लोग विरोध में उतर आए।

वार्ड संख्या 17 में जहां सिटिंग कॉर्पोरेटर धीरज लाठिया और निलेश कुंभाणी को टिकट देने से लोग सड़क पर उतर कर विराेध प्रदर्शन करने लगे तो वहीं वार्ड संख्या 24 में दो बाहरी लोगों को उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने से नाराजगी देखी जा रही है। इसके अलावा वार्ड संख्या 18 और 25 में भी उम्मीदवारों का विरोध किया जा रहा है।

नाराज कांग्रेसियों का आरोप है कि भाजपा के साथ मिलकर पार्टी को खत्म करने का काम किया जा रहा है। जमीनी कार्यकर्ताओं को नजरअंदाज कर ऐसे लोगों को टिकट दिया जा रहा है जिनका कोई जनाधार नहीं है। उधर भाजपा में बुजुर्गों और तीन बार के पार्षद चुनाव नहीं लड़ने के फैसले के खिलाफ निरव शाह के समर्थक खुलकर विरोध में उतर आए।

प्रदर्शन: वार्ड-17 में लाठिया को टिकट देने का कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं ने विरोध किया, कहा- टिकट रद्द करो, नहीं तो एक साथ इस्तीफा देंगे

गुजरात प्रदेश कांग्रेस समिति द्वारा 52 उम्मीदवारों की सूची जारी करते ही विरोध भी शुरू हो गया है। वार्ड-17 पूणा पूर्व में सिटिंग कॉर्पोरेटर धीरज लाठिया के नाम की घोषणा होते ही स्थानीय लोगों ने विरोध शुरू कर दिया। बता दें वार्ड-17 में धीरज लाठिया के साथ नीलेश कुंभाणी को भी कांग्रेस ने टिकट दिया है। कार्यकर्ताओं ने कहा कि प्रदेश समिति धीरू लाठिया का नाम रद्द नहीं करेगी तो हम सामूहिक पार्टी से इस्तीफा दे देंगे।

लाठिया की सफाई| धीरू लाठिया ने कहा कि पार्टी ने हमारे पांच साल के कामों को ध्यान में रख टिकट दिया है। विरोध करने वालों को गलत रास्ते पर ले जाया जा रहा है। वार्ड-17 में जिन दावेदारों को टिकट नहीं मिला, आज वही विरोध कर रहे हैं। कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता किरण रायका ने कहा कि जयेश गजेरा ने टिकट मांगा था, नहीं मिला तो विरोध शुरू कर दिया।

वार्ड संख्या 24 में बाहरी को कांग्रेसी उम्मीदवार बनाए जाने का विरोध
वार्ड 24 में कांग्रेस ने 3 लोगों के नाम जाहिर किए हैं, जिनमें मीना मकवाणा और जयेश पांचाल पर विवाद है। वार्ड प्रमुख किशोर जी शिंदे का कहना है कि जिन 16 नामों को भेजा था उनमें से किसी को टिकट नहीं दिया, जबकि डिंडोली निवासी मीनाबेन और जयेश को टिकट दे दिया गया। शिंदे ने कहा जो पिछले पांच सालों से पार्टी के लिए काम कर रहा है उसकी अनदेखी की गई है। इससे पार्टी को नुकसान ही होगा।

पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर नीरव शाह को टिकट दिलाने के लिए समर्थकों का प्रदर्शन
भाजपा में 60 साल से अधिक और तीन टर्म पूरा कर चुके पार्षदों का पत्ता कटने से नाराजगी दिखना शुरू हो गई है। अडाजण में पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर नीरव शाह को टिकट देने की मांग को लेकर लोगों ने प्रदर्शन किया। लोगों ने कहा कि नीरव भले 3 टर्म पूरा कर चुके हैं पर वो अभी भी सक्षम हैं और लोकप्रिय हैं। उन्हें टिकट न मिला तो विरोध करेंगे। यह भी चेतवनी दी कि अगर टिकट नहीं मिला तो वो निर्दलीय चुनाव लड़ेंगे।

...इधर वार्ड संख्या 26 में भाजपा के दो विधायकों में रस्साकशी

वार्ड 26 उत्तरभारतीय बाहुल्य है। यहां लगभग 42 हजार वोटर उत्तरभारती हैं। इसका 60% हिस्सा चौर्यासी विस क्षेत्र में है, जहां की विधायक झंखनाबेन पटेल हैं, जबकि 40% हिस्सा लिंबायत में अाता है, जहां की विधायक संगीताबेन पाटिल हैं।

सूत्रों का कहना है कि वर्तमान पार्षद अमित राजपूत संगीता पाटिल के खेमे के हैं। लेकिन, इस बार झंखना ने भी अपने एक करीबी और तीन बार वार्ड प्रमुख रह चुके अरुण मिश्रा के लिए टिकट मांगा है। लेकिन राजपूत का दावा इसलिए मजबूत है क्योंकि वो पाटिल खेमे के हैं।

