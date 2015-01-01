पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पाक के निशाने पर मछुआरे:पाकिस्तान की नेवी ने भारत के समुद्री इलाके में घुसकर 26 मछुआरों को अगवा किया, 3 बोट भी ले गए

कच्छ18 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • भारतीय जल सीमा में घुसकर एक बार फिर भारतीय मछुआरों को निशाना बनाया
  • बचे मछुआरों ने बताया कि वे भारतीय जल सीमा में ही मछलियां पकड़ रहे थे

पाकिस्तान की कुख्यात नेवी ने गुजरात से लगी भारतीय जल सीमा में घुसकर एक बार फिर भारतीय मछुआरों को निशाना बनाया। पाक मरीन 3 बोट में सवार गुजरात के सभी 26 मछुआरों को अपने साथ ले गई। इनमें ओखा की दो और एक बोट मांगरोल की थी। जानकारी के मुताबिक, सभी मछुआरों को कराची बंदरगाह ले जाया गया है।

परिवार ने सरकार मदद मांगी
पाकिस्तानी नेवी की इस हरकत से गुजरात के मछुआरे नाराज हैं। मछुआरों के संघ के प्रमुख मनीष लोढारी ने केंद्र सरकार से दखल की मांग की। पाकिस्तान की नेवी की पकड़ में आने से बचे मछुआरों ने बताया कि वे भारतीय जल सीमा में ही मछलियां पकड़ रहे थे। इसी दौरान पाकिस्तानी नेवी ने उनके साथियों को बंधक बना लिया और अपने साथ ले गए। गुजरात की लंबी समुद्री सीमा पाकिस्तान से लगती है। पाकिस्तान की इस हरकत पर इंडियन कोस्ट-गार्ड भी सतर्क हो गए हैं।

अक्टूबर में किया था 45 मछुआरों का अपहरण
पाकिस्तान कोस्ट गार्ड ने इसी तरह बीती 16 अक्टूबर को भी सौराष्ट्र के 45 मछुआरों को उनकी 8 नावों के साथ बंधक बना लिया था। ‌‌‌फिलहाल, ये सभी कराची की जेल में बंद हैं। पाकिस्तानी नेवी का दावा था कि ये मछुआरे पाकिस्तान की जल सीमा में घुस आए थे। इससे पहले 13 फरवरी को भी पाकिस्तान कोस्ट गार्ड ने भारतीय मछुआरों पर फायरिंग की थी। हालांकि फायरिंग में कोई हताहत नहीं हुआ था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें