नाम जैसा ही काम:लॉकडाउन के दौरान स्वदेशी वेंटिलेटर "धमन' बनाने वाले पराक्रम सिंह जाडेजा, 33 हजार का लोन लेकर शुरू की थी कंपनी

अहमदाबादकुछ ही क्षण पहलेलेखक: विमुक्त दवे
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 'ज्योति सीएनसी' कंपनी ने लॉकडाउन में ही देसी वेंटिलेटर बनाना शुरू कर दिया था
  • कंपनी द्वारा अब तक अस्पतालों को 5000 से ज्यादा वेंटिलेटर मुहैया कराए जा चुके हैं

जब कोरोना महामारी ने देश-दुनिया को अपनी चपेट में लेना शूरू किया तो दुनिया भर के अस्पताल मरीजों से भर गए थे। इस दौरान अस्पतालों की पहली जरूरत थी वेंटिलेटर। इसी बात की चिंता को लेकर मशीन टूल्स बनाने वाली गुजरात की कंपनी 'ज्योति सीएनसी' के मालिक पराक्रम सिंह जाडेजा ने लॉकडाउन में ही देसी वेंटिलेटर बनाना शुरू कर दिया था।

इस दिशा में उनकी कंपनी ने इतनी तेजी से काम किया था कि अब तक अस्पतालों को 5000 से ज्यादा वेंटिलेटर मुहैया कराए जा चुके हैं। इसी को लेकर दैनिक भास्कर ने पराक्रम सिंह से खास बातचीत की है। आगे पढ़िए कि लॉकडाउन के हालात में भी उनकी कंपनी ने देश के लिए कुछ कर गुज़रने की भावना से किस तरह काम किया।

कंपनी द्वारा अब तक अस्पतालों को 5000 से ज्यादा वेंटिलेटर मुहैया कराए जा चुके हैं।

दैनिक भास्कर: वेंटिलेटर बनाने का विचार कैसे आया?
पराक्रम सिंह: हमारी एक कंपनी फ्रांस में है और वहां, 17 मार्च को लॉकडाउन लग गया था। उस समय वहां हालात इतने खराब थे कि अस्पताल मरीजों से भर चुके थे और हर जगह वेंटिलेटर की कमी हो गई थी। आगे जाकर हमारे देश को भी इसी समस्या का सामना करना था। इसीलिए राजकोट में स्वामीनारायण मंदिर के अपूर्व मुनि स्वामी के नेतृत्व में अलग-अलग क्षेत्रों और गैर-सरकारी संगठनों के लोगों के साथ एक बैठक का आयोजन किया गया। इनमें से किसी ने मास्क तो किसी ने पीपीई किट बनाने की जिम्मेदारी ली। इस बैठक में आईएमए के कई डॉक्टर भी मौजूद थे और उन्होंने ही सबसे पहली जरूरत वेंटिलेटर की बताई। इसी दौरान मैंने उनसे कहा कि हम टेक्नीकल फील्ड से जुड़े हुए लोग हैं। अगर कोई हमें यह सिखा दे कि वेंटिलेटर बनता कैसे है तो हम यह भी बनाने लगेंगे।

'ज्योति सीएनसी' कंपनी के स्वदेशी वेंटिलेटर की खामियों को लेकर विवाद भी हुआ था।

दैनिक भास्कर: किस तरह हुआ वेंटिलेटर डिजाइन?
पराक्रम सिंह: हमने डॉक्टरों से कहा कि आप हमें वेंटिलेटर बनाने का मार्गदर्शन दें। तब आईएमए की टीम ने अपने एक सर्विस इंजीनियर जो कि इंपोर्टेड मेडिकल मशीनरी का काम करते थे, उनके बारे में बताया। हमने उनसे संपर्क किया और राजकोट आने का निवेदन किया। उन्होंने भी तुरंत हमारी बात मान ली और अहमदाबाद से राजकोट आ पहुंचे। इस तरह हमारे इंजीनियर्स की टीम ने उनके मार्गदर्शन में स्वदेशी वेंटिलेटर्स का निर्माण शुरू कर दिया। इस वेंटिलेटर को हमने 'धमन' नाम दिया।

दैनिक भास्कर: इतने विवादों के बाद अब भी वेंटिलेटर निर्माण जारी रखेंगे?
पराक्रम सिंह: दरअसल, मेडिकल हमारी फील्ड नहीं है, लेकिन हमने वेंटिलेटर बनाने की शुरुआत एक सोशल एक्टिविटी के तहत ही की थी। क्योंकि, उस दौरान पूरे देश को वेंटिलेटर की जरूरत थी और कोरोना के हालात में वे दूसरे देशों से आसानी से मिलने वाले नहीं थे। लेकिन, कुछ लोगों ने वेंटिलेटर में खामियां गिनाकर हमें बदनाम करने की कोशिश की। जबकि, मेडिकल इक्विपमेंट बनाने वाली सीमेंस, जीई जैसी कई कंपनियां हमारी ग्राहक हैं और हम उनकी मशीनों के कई तरह के टूल्स बनाते हैं। बस, इसीलिए अब हमने इसे एक चैलेंज के रूप में एक्सेप्ट कर लिया है और निश्चचय किया है कि हम स्वदेसी वेंटिलेटर का निर्माण आगे भी जारी रखेंगे और वर्ल्ड क्लास लेवल के वेंटिलेटर्स बनाकर दिखाएंगे।

दैनिक भास्कर: तो अब आप कैसे आगे बढ़ेंगे?
पराक्रम सिंह: अब तक हम डॉक्टरों और चिकित्सा क्षेत्र जुड़े लोगों के मार्गदर्शन के अनुसार ही वेंटिलेटर बना रहे थे। लेकिन, अब हम मेडिकल फील्ड के दिग्गज एक्सपर्ट्स की मदद से इसमें कई तरह के तकनीकी सुधार कर रहे हैं। यानी कि अब हम एक प्रोफेशनल एप्रोच के साथ आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। मेडिकल फील्ड के विशेषज्ञों की हायरिंग भी कर रहे हैं।

दैनिक भास्कर: जब विवाद हुआ तो आपको कैसा लगा?
पराक्रम सिंह: हमने इस काम की शुरुआत देश भावना से की थी। क्योंकि, कोरोना के हालात में तो इस काम की शुरुआत करना कोई छोटी बात नहीं थी। वहीं, जब हमारे बनाए वेंटिलेटर्स को लेकर विवाद हुआ तो तो मैंने भी
शुरुआत में सोचा कि ये क्या कर रहे हैं? लेकिन एंड ऑफ द डे अंतरआत्मा से जवाब मिला कि अगर कोई काम अपनी आत्मसंतुष्टि के लिए किया जाए तो फिर इस बात की चिंता नहीं करनी चाहिए कि लोग क्या कह रहे हैं।
वहीं, इससे तो हजारों लोगों को फायदा ही हुआ है। आरोप लगाने वालों को मैं जवाब नहीं देना चाहता। जब भी मैं खुद को निराशा के माहौल में घिरा पाता हूं तो मैं ओशो को सुनता हूं, उनकी किताबें पढ़ता हूं। उससे मन शांत
रहता है।

बेटी प्रार्थना और पत्नी राजश्री के साथ पराक्रम सिंह जाडेजा।

दैनिक भास्कर: खेलों के प्रति आपकी दीवानगी जगजाहिर है
पराक्रम सिंह: बिल्कुल, मैंने तो शतरंज खेलने के लिए एक बार 12वीं की परीक्षा तक नहीं दी थी। दरअसल, उस दौरान मेरा नेशनल लेवल पर सिलेक्शन हुआ था और मेरे पास दो ही ऑप्शन थे कि या तो परीक्षा की तैयारी करूं
या फिर शतरंज में पार्टिशिपेट करूं। मैंने शतरंज को चुना, लेकिन आर्थिक परेशानियों के चलते कुछ समय बाद मैंने बिजनेस स्टार्ट किया और उसमे जैसे-जैसे आगे बढ़ता गया, वैसे-वैसे ही पढ़ाई से दूर होता चला गया। हमारी
कंपनी 'ज्योति सीएनसी' राजकोट, सौराष्ट्र के अलावा पूरे गुजरात में खेलों को प्रोत्साहित करती है, स्पॉन्सर भी करती है। हमारी एकमात्र कॉर्पोरेट सोशल रिस्पॉन्सिबिलिटी (CSR) एक्टिविटी स्पोर्ट्स ही है।

दैनिक भास्कर: कंपनी की शुरुआत कैसे हुई? अब तक का सफर कैसा रहा?
पराक्रम सिंह : मैंने राजकोट के विरानी स्कूल से पढ़ाई की है। इस स्कूल में 8-10वीं क्लास में मैकेनिकल और टेक्निकल नॉलेज भी दिया जाता था और मेरी उसी में बहुत रुचि थी। प्रधान मंत्री जवाहर रोज़गार योजना के तहत, मैंने 1989 में 33,000 की आर्थिक मदद लेकर बिजनेस शुरू किया था। मेरी छोटी बहन का नाम ज्योति है और मैंने उसी के नाम से कंपनी शुरू की थी। कंपनी की शुरुआत लेथ मशीन पर जॉबवर्क से की। धीरे-धीरे काम बढ़ता
गया तो बाद में एसेम्बली बनाकर सप्लाई करने लगा। साल 1998-99 तक मेरी कंपनी कन्वेंशनल लेथ मशीन और उसके पार्ट्स बनाने लगी थी। इसी दौर में जब भारत में कंप्यूटर क्रांति की शुरुआत हुई तो हमने कंप्यूटर
न्यूमेरिकल कंट्रोल (CNC) मशीनें बनाने की शुरुआत कर दी। इस दौरान हमारा टर्नओवर वार्षिक 12 हजार रुपए था, जो अब 800 करोड़ के आसपास है।

दैनिक भास्कर: आपका अगला लक्ष्य?
पराक्रम सिंह: सीएनसी मशीन टूल्स बनाने के मामले में आज हम भारत की टॉप तीन कंपनियों की लिस्ट में तीसरे नंबर पर हैं। हमारा फोकस नंबर वन पर जाने का है। बेंगलुरू के पास सीएनसी निर्माताओं के लिए एक टेक्नो पार्क बन जा रहा है। भविष्य में वहां भी एक प्लांट शुरू करने की योजना है। हालांकि, पार्क के तैयार होने और हमारे प्लांट लगाने तक में कितना समय लगेगा। इस बारे में अभी कुछ कहा नहीं जा सकता।

दैनिक भास्कर: इतनी व्यस्तता के बीच दोस्तों के लिए टाइम निकाल लेते हैं?
पराक्रम सिंह: मैं काम में कितना भी बिजी हूं, लेकिन अपने स्कूल टाइम के पुराने दोस्तों के लिए टाइम निकालना बिल्कुल नहीं चूकता। वहीं, हर साल गुरू-पूर्णिमा पर तो सभी दोस्त स्कूल ही पहुंचते हैं। आज भी हम सभी एक-दूसरे के घर किसी न किसी मौके पर पहुंच ही जाते हैं।

वीडियो

