  • The Wife to wife Quarrel In The Hospital, The Two Left A Month old Son On The Ventilator.

निर्दयी माता-पिता:अस्पताल में पत्नी-पत्नी के बीच हुआ झगड़ा, दोनों एक महीने के बेटे को वेंटिलेटर पर ही छोड़ चले गए

जामनगर29 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
वेंटिलेटर पर बच्चा, जिसके स्वास्थ्य में अब सुधार है।
  • इलाज के पैसों को लेकर झगड़ा इतना बढ़ा कि दोनों गुस्से में बच्चे को अस्पताल में छोड़कर चले गए
  • सामाजिक संस्था व अस्पताल के सहयोग से बच्चे का इलाज जारी है और अब उसकी हालत में सुधार है

गुजरात के जामनगर में पति-पत्नी के बीच विवाद का अंजाम उनके एक महीने के बेटे को भुगतना पड़ रहा है, जो इन दिनों वेंटिलेटर पर है। आपसी झगड़े के चलते बच्चे के माता-पिता उसे वेंटिलेटर पर ही छोड़कर चले गए। अब अस्पताल पिता से संपर्क करने की कोशिश कर रहा है। बच्चा पिछले दो दिनों से अस्पताल में ही है और स्टाफ व विकास गृह नाम की सामाजिक संस्था के सदस्य उसकी देखभाल कर रहे हैं।

अस्पताल से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार बच्चे के माता-पिता कल्याणपुर तहसील के गांगडीवाडी में रहते हैं और मेहनत मजदूरी करते हैं। बच्चे का जन्म एक महीने पहले ही हुआ, लेकिन तबियत बिगड़ने के चलते उसे जामनगर के जीजी हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करवाया गया था। बच्चे की स्थिति गंभीर होने के चलते उसे वेंटिलेटर पर रखा गया था।

इलाज कराने के पैसों को लेकर हुआ था विवाद
मिली जानकारी के अनुसार पति-पत्नी के बीच बच्चे के इलाज के पैसों को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ था। इनके बीच लड़ाई इतनी बढ़ी कि दोनों गुस्से में बच्चे को अस्पताल में छोड़कर चले गए। दूसरे दिन अस्पताल के स्टाफ ने कल्याणपुर में माता-पिता से संपर्क करने की कोशिश की तो वे घर पर भी नहीं मिले।

बच्चा अब स्वस्थ
इस खबर के सामने आने के बाद विकास गृह नाम की सामाजिक संस्था की संचालिका उर्वीबेन आगे आईं और उनके व अस्पताल के सहयोग से बच्चे का इलाज जारी रहा। अब बच्चे के स्वास्थ्य में सुधार है। माता-पिता से संपर्क कर यही बताने की कोशिश की जा रही है कि वे बच्चे के ले जाएं। इलाज के पैसे उन्हें नहीं देने हैं।

