शहर निरंजन के हाथों में:पाटिल ने मनपा चुनाव से पूर्व सौराष्ट्रवासी कार्ड खेला पूर्व मेयर झांझमेरा को भाजपा शहर की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • अब शहर भाजपा की जिम्मेदारी निरंजन झांझमेरा के हाथों में

प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष सीआर पाटिल ने सूरत शहर प्रमुख पद पर निरंजन झांझमेरा की नियुक्ति कर शहर भाजपा को पहला सौराष्ट्रवासी प्रमुख दिया। प्रदेश भाजपा अध्यक्ष ने सोमवार को प्रदेश के अलग-अलग महानगरों और जिलों के भाजपा प्रमुख की घोषणा की।

इनमें शहर भाजपा अध्यक्ष की कमान निरंजन झांझमेरा और जिला भाजपा प्रमुख की कमान संदीप देसाई को सौंपी। शहर के मेयर रह चुके निरंजन झांझमेरा को प्रमुख बनाए जाने पर उनके समर्थकों में खुशी देखने को मिली। समर्थकों ने उन्हें मिठाई खिलाकर शुभकामनाएं दी।

निरंजन झांझमेरा ने बताया कि सबको साथ रखकर आने वाले समय में संगठन को और अधिक मजबूत बनाएंगे। टीम वर्क के साथ काम करेंगे। छोटे से छोटे कार्यकर्ता को संतोष हो इस तरह काम किया जाएगा। निरंजन ने विश्वास दिलाया कि जल्द होने वाले सूरत महानगर पालिका के चुनाव में भाजपा को बहुमत मिलेगा।

नए प्रमुख पर मनपा चुनाव में अच्छे प्रदर्शन की चुनौती
नितिन भजियावाला की जगह शहर की कमान निरंजन झांझमेरा को सौंपी गई है। भजियावाला के नेतृत्व में भाजपा ने पाटीदार आंदोलन के समय जीत प्राप्त की थी। अब आगे मनपा चुनाव है, जिसमें झांझमेरा को चुनौती का सामना करना पड़ेगा। पहली बार सौराष्ट्रवासी प्रमुख बने है, इसलिए मनपा चुनाव में टिकट देने से लेकर गुटबाजी चुनौती होगी।

2013-15 तक मेयर रह चुके हैं झांझमेरा
भाजपा नेता निरंजन झांझमेरा वर्ष 2013 से 2015 तक शहर मेयर का कार्यभार संभाल चुके हैं। इसके अलावा प्रदेश भाजपा प्रवक्ता भी रह चुके हैं। शहर भाजपा में अलग-अलग- अलग पदों पर भी काम किया है। विधानसभा में भाजपा उम्मीदवार बनने के लिए भी झांझमेरा प्रयास कर चुके हैं।

सौराष्ट्रवासियों और ओबीसी को रिझाने का प्रयास
पाटिल ने शहर भाजपा प्रमुख पद पर निरंजन झांझमेरा की नियुक्ति कर मनपा चुनाव में सौराष्ट्रवासी और ओबीसी मतदाताओं को रिझाने का प्रयास किया है। भाजपा के ओबीसी सेल के दक्षिण गुजरात के प्रभारी रह चुके झांझमेरा वर्ष 2005 में तत्कालीन मुख्यमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के नो रिपीटेशन की फॉर्मूले के चलते भाजपा से नगर सेवक बने थे।

