कोरोना नहीं, टेस्ट का डर:जांच करवाने के नाम से ही घबरा उठते हैं लोग, जरूरी काम बताकर ऐसे हो जाते हैं रफूचक्कर

सूरत22 मिनट पहले
टेस्ट करवाने का सुनते ही भाग निकला युवक।
  • पालिका द्वारा मार्केट सहित कई इलाकों में एंटीजन टेस्ट के लिए टीमें तैनात की गई हैं
  • लोग टेस्ट कराने तैयार ही नहीं होते और वे कोई न कोई बहाना बनाकर भाग निकलते हैं

दिवाली के बाद गुजरात अब कोरोना की दूसरी लहर की चपेट में है। इसके लिए शहरों में नाइट कर्फ्यू के अलावा संक्रमण से बचाव के सारे प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। वहीं, सूरत में पालिका द्वारा जगह-जगह रैपिड टेस्ट करने की भी व्यवस्था की गई है, जिससे कि मरीजों को तात्कालिक इलाज मिल सके। लेकिन, लोग टेस्ट कराने तैयार ही नहीं होते और वे कोई न कोई बहाना बनाकर भाग निकलते हैं।

लोग किसी न किसी अर्जेंट काम का कहकर भाग निकलते हैं।
मार्केट में कर्मचारी कर रहे टेस्टिंग के लिए आग्रह
ऊपर तस्वीर में दिखाई दे रहा नजारा रिंगरोड पर स्थित टेक्सटाइल मार्केट के पास का है, जहां पालिका की टीम रैपिड टेस्ट के लिए गठित की गई है। इस दौरान कर्मचारी आसपास से गुजरते लोगों से टेस्ट करवाने का आग्रह करते हैं, लेकिन कोई उनके पास ही नहीं आता और किसी न किसी अर्जेंट काम का कहकर रफूचक्कर हो जाते हैं।

एक महिला से कोरोना टेस्ट करवाने का आग्रह करती पालिका टीम की कर्मचारी।
ज्यादा से ज्यादा टेस्ट के लिए की गई है व्यवस्था
गुजरात में अहमदाबाद के बाद संक्रमण से पीड़ित दूसरा शहर सूरत ही है। पालिका और स्वास्थ्य विभाग ज्यादा से ज्यादा टेस्ट कर संक्रमितों का सही समय पर इलाज करवाने के लिए प्रयासरत है। अस्पतालों में भीड़ न लगे, इसी बात को ध्यान में रखकर मार्केट सहित कई इलाकों में एंटीजन टेस्ट के लिए टीमें तैनात की गई हैं।

