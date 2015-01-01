पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Gujarat
  Curfew Imposed In Ahmedabad, Scared People All Over Gujarat, Crowd In Markets To Buy Essentials, See Photos

लॉकडाउन का खौफ:अहमदाबाद में लगा कर्फ्यू तो पूरे गुजरात में डरे लोग, जरूरी चीजें खरीदने के लिए बाजारों में लगी भीड़, देखें PHOTOS

वडोदराएक घंटा पहले
वडोदरा के एक सब्जी मार्केट मे लगी भीड़।
  • लॉकडाउन लग जाने के डर से सब्जी मंडी से लेकर सभी मार्केट्स में जमकर भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी है
  • इस दौरान भी लोग न तो मास्क लगा रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रख रहे हैं

कोरोना के बढ़ते मामलों के चलते अहमदाबाद में शुक्रवार (20 नवंबर) रात 9 बजे से सोमवार (23 नवंबर) सुबह 6 बजे तक (57 घंटे) कर्फ्यू लगा दिया गया है। कर्फ्यू लंबा हो जाने की अफवाह के चलते D-मार्ट समेत बाजारों में जरूरी वस्तुएं खरीदने वालों का सैलाब उमड़ पड़ा। अब यह नजारा वडोदरा और राजकोट में भी दिखाई दे रहा है। प्रशासन की लाख समझाइश के बाद भी लोग मानने को तैयार नहीं हैं। सब्जी मंडी से लेकर सभी मार्केट्स में जमकर भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी है, जिससे कोरोना का खतरा और बढ़ता जा रहा है।

सूरत शहर के चौटा बाजार का हाल।
सूरत शहर के चौटा बाजार का हाल।

लोगों की भीड़ से और फैल सकता है कोरोना
मॉल से लेकर मार्केट और सब्जी मंडियों तक में खरीदारी के लिए भारी भीड़ उमड़ रही है, जिससे कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने का खतरा बढ़ रहा है। इस दौरान भी लोग न तो मास्क लगा रहे हैं और न ही सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का ख्याल रख रहे हैं। इसी के चलते अब म्युनिसिपल कॉर्पोरेशन द्वारा वे दुकानें सील की जा रही हैं, जहां भीड़ ज्यादा हो रही है।

वडोदरा के एक सब्जी मार्केट मे लगी भीड़।
वडोदरा के एक सब्जी मार्केट मे लगी भीड़।

गुजरात में लॉकडाउन की बात अफवाह - सीएम रूपाणी
गुजरात में फिर से लॉकडाउन की अफवाह पर मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी ने भी स्पष्टता की है कि ये सिर्फ अफवाह मात्र है। गुजरात में लॉकडाउन नहीं लगेगा। ये सिर्फ वीकेंड कर्फ्यू है, जो सिर्फ आज रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 बजे तक ही रहेगा।

राजकोट का गुंदावाली मार्केट।
राजकोट का गुंदावाली मार्केट।
अहमदाबाद के कालुपुर सब्जी मार्केट।
अहमदाबाद के कालुपुर सब्जी मार्केट।
वडोदरा के मार्केट का हाल।
वडोदरा के मार्केट का हाल।
