दुष्कर्म का आरोप:वडोदरा के पीलोल रेलवे स्टेशन मास्टर ने सफाईकर्मी विवाहिता से किया दुष्कर्म, मुंह बंद रखने के लिए थमा दिए 100 रुपए

वडोदरा36 मिनट पहले
दुष्कर्म का आरोपी पीलोल रेलवे स्टेशन मास्टर राजेंद्र वर्मा।
  • विवाहिता ने पति को जानकारी दी, लेकिन काम-धंधा चले जाने की चिंता के चलते दोनों चुप रहे
  • लॉकडाउन खत्म होते ही पति-पत्नी दोबारा वडोदरा पहुंचे तो स्टेशन मास्टर फिर घर पहुंच गया

करीब 8 महीने पहले दुष्कर्म करने वाले पीलोल रेलवे स्टेशन मास्टर के खिलाफ एक महिला ने रेलवे पुलिस थाने में शिकायत दर्ज कराई है। शिकायत में सफाईकर्मी विवाहिता ने आरोप लगाया है कि स्टेशन मास्टर ने 8 महीने पहले उसके साथ स्टोर रूम में दुष्कर्म किया था और इसके बाद उसे जान से मारने की धमकी देकर 100 दिए और चुप रहने को कहा था।

वहीं, 17 अक्टूबर को स्टेशन मास्टर पीड़िता के घर ही जा पहुंचा। जिसके बाद पीड़िता ने शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। रेलवे पुलिस ने स्टेशन मास्टर को राजेंद्र वर्मा को अरेस्ट कर लिया है।

काम-धंधा चले जाने की चिंता में पति-पत्नी चुप रहे
स्टेशन मास्टर के दुष्कर्म की शिकार बनने वाली 19 वर्षीय विवाहिता ने रेलवे पुलिस थाने में अपनी शिकायत में कहा है कि वह मूल रूप से मध्यप्रदेश की रहने वाली है। पीलोल रेलवे स्टेशन के पास रेलवे क्वार्टर में रहकर रेलवे स्टेशन पर ही ठेकेदारी पर सफाई कामगार की नौकरी करती थी। उसका पति भी ठेकेदार के अधीन ही रेलवे पाटा का काम करता है।

1 मार्च 2020 के दिन विवाहिता स्टेशन मास्टर के दफ्तर में सफाई कर रही थी, तभी स्टेशन मास्टर वर्मा उसके पास पहुंचा और उसे स्टोर रूम में सफाई करवाने के बहाने ले जाकर दुष्कर्म किया। इसके बाद 100 रुपए देते हुए तथा चाकू दिखाकर उसे चुप रहने की धमकी दी। विवाहिता ने पति को जानकारी दी, लेकिन काम-धंधा चले जाने की चिंता के चलते दोनों चुप रहे।

स्टेशन मास्टर दोबारा पहुंचा घर
इस घटना के बाद पति ने उसकी नौकरी छुड़वा दी थी। हालांकि, कुछ समय बाद ही कोरोना के चलते लॉकडाउन लग गया और दोनों वापस अपने गांव लौट आए थे। अनलॉक के दौरान इसी महीने दोबारा वडोदरा पहुंचे। पति ने दोबारा ठेकेदारी में काम शुरू किया। 17 अक्टूबर को पत्नी क्वार्टर में अकेली थी। तभी स्टेशन मास्टर घर पहुंच गया और पीड़िता से दरवाजा खोलने के लिए कहा।

पीड़िता ने डर के मारे गेट नहीं खोला और पति को मोबाइल पर बताया कि स्टेशन मास्टर फिर घर आया है। पकड़े जाने के डर से स्टेशन मास्टर वापस चला गया और आखिरकार पति-पत्नी ने पुलिस में शिकायत दर्ज करवा दी।

