  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • Modi Arrives At Ahmedabad Airport, CM Rupani And Governor Welcome, Meet Family Of Keshubhai And Naresh Kanodia

PM की गुजरात यात्रा:नरेश कनोडिया के घर जाकर कनोडिया बंधु को दी श्रद्धांजलि, थोड़ी देर में मोदी मां हीराबेन से मुलाकात जाएंगे गांधीनगर

अहमदाबाद5 मिनट पहले
अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पर सीएम विजय रूपाणी और राज्यपाल आचार्य देवव्रत मोदी का स्वागत करते हुए।
  • पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री केशुभाई पटेल के निधन के चलते पीएम मोदी के के कार्यक्रम में बदलाव
  • गुजराती फिल्मो के सुपर स्टार नरेश व महेश कनोडिया के परिवार से भी मुलाकात करेंगे

गुजरात के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री केशुभाई पटेल के निधन के चलते पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी के गुजरात आगमन के कार्यक्रम में बदलाव हो गया है। पहले मोदी 31 अक्टूबर को गुजरात आने वाले थे, लेकिन वे आज ही गुजरात आ पहुंचे। सुबह 9.45 पर पीएम मोदी अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे, जहां उनका सीएम और राज्यपाल ने उनका स्वागत किया।

शुक्रवार सुबह 9.45 पर अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे नरेंद्र मोदी।
शुक्रवार सुबह 9.45 पर अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे नरेंद्र मोदी।

पीएम मोदी एयरपोर्ट से सीधे केशुभाई पटेल के घर की ओर रवाना हुए, जहां उनके परिवार से मुलाकात के बाद वे गुजराती फिल्मों के सुपर स्टार नरेश व महेश कनोडिया के परिवार से मुलाकात करने पहुंचे। बता दें, हाल ही में नरेश कनोडिया का कोरोना के चलते निधन हो गया था। वहीं, उनके निधन के तीन दिन पहले ही बड़े भाई नरेश कनोडिया का भी बीमार के चलते निधन हो गया था। दोनों परिवार से मुलाकात के बाद मोदी मां हीराबेन से मिलने गांधीनगर जाएंगे और इसके केवडिया डैम की ओर रवाना होंगे।

ऐप खोलें
