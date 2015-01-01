पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Gujarat
  • After Killing The Pregnant Girl Living In Live in, The Dead Body Of The Girl's Father Was Buried In The Field

शक में पार्टनर की हत्या:लिव-इन में रहने वाली गर्भवती लड़की की हत्या, मर्डर के बाद उसके ही पिता के खेत में दफना दिया था शव

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बेटे के साथ रश्मि की फाइल फोटो।
  • हत्या के बाद पार्टनर ने ही उसकी गुमशुदगी की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी
  • दोनों का तीन साल का बेटा था और अभी रश्मि को पांच महीने का गर्भ था

सूरत जिले के बाबेन शहर में लिव-इन में रहने वाली युवती तीन दिन पहले लापता हो गई थी। युवती के पार्टनर ने ही उसकी गुमशुदगी की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी कि वह तीन साल के बेटे को छोड़कर अचानक कहीं चली गई है। लेकिन पुलिस जांच में पता चला कि गुमशुदगी की शिकायत दर्ज कराने वाले युवती के पार्टनर ने ही उसकी हत्या कर लाश खेत में दफना दी थी। पुलिस ने आरोपी की निशानदेही पर सोमवार सुबह शव बरामद कर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

युवती के पिता के खेत में ही दफनाया शव
आरोपी चिराग पटेल का झूठ सामने आने के बाद जब पुलिस ने उससे पूछताछ की तो उसने बताया कि रश्मि के किसी और युवक से भी संबंध थे। इसी के चलते उसका रश्मि से विवाद हो रहा था। शुक्रवार दोपहर को भी दोनों के बीच झगड़ा हुआ और गुस्से में उसने रश्मि की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी थी। हत्या के बाद कार से रश्मि का शव लेकर पास ही के गांव वालोड में रहने वाले उसके पिता के खेत पर पहुंचा और अंधेरा होते ही शव खेत में दफना दिया था।

आरोपी की निशानदेही पर खेत से शव निकलवाती हुई पुलिस।
आरोपी की निशानदेही पर खेत से शव निकलवाती हुई पुलिस।

गर्भवती थी रश्मि
चिराग और रश्मि करीब पांच सालों से लिव-इन में रह रहे थे। इनका तीन साल का बेटा था और अभी रश्मि को पांच महीने का गर्भ था। इस बारे में रश्मि के पिता जयंतिभाई ने बताया कि बेटी के घर से चले जाने के बाद परिवार ने उससे सारे रिश्ते तोड़ लिए थे। पुलिस ने आरोपी की निशानदेही पर खेत से शव निकलवाकर पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भेज दिया है।

