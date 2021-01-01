पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Preparation To Register A Case Against The Builders Of Shrimp Pond By Capturing Government Land

खजोद में 5 झींगा तालाब तोड़े:सरकारी जमीन पर कब्जा कर झींगा तालाब बनाने वालों के खिलाफ केस दर्ज करने की तैयारी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
खजोद में 5 झींगा तालाब तोड़े

खजोद में डायमंड बुर्स के पास अवैध झींगा तालाब तोड़ने की कार्रवाई सोमवार से शुरू की गई। पहले दिन प्रशासन ने पांच तालाब तोड़े। सरकारी जमीन पर झींगा तालाब बनाने वालों के खिलाफ लैंड ग्रेबिंग का केस दर्ज करने की तैयारी की जा रही है। नेशनल ग्रीन ट्रिब्यूनल में दायर की गई याचिका के बाद कलेक्टर डॉ. धवल पटेल ने सरकारी जमीन पर बनाए गए झींगा तालाब तोड़ने की कार्रवाई की है।

लपाड़ के मंद्रोई गांव में तालाब तोड़ने के बाद सोमवार से सूरत सिटी प्रांत अधिकारी के नेतृत्व में खजोद गांव के सर्वे नंबर 177 पर बने तालाब तोड़ने शुरुआत की है। सुबह से ही मामलतदार की पांच टीमें झींगा तालाब तोड़ने में लगी थी। बुर्स के पीछे सर्वे नंबर177 में 817 तालाब हैं।

