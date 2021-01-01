पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चर्चा में मोदी की पगड़ी:प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने जामनगर के शाही परिवार की भेंट की हुई पगड़ी पहनी, जानिए क्यों हैं ये इतनी खास

राजकोट26 मिनट पहले
शहीद वीर जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए वॉर मेमोरियल पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान वे इस पगड़ी में नजर आए। - Dainik Bhaskar
शहीद वीर जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए वॉर मेमोरियल पहुंचे थे। इस दौरान वे इस पगड़ी में नजर आए।
  • इस पगड़ी के कपड़े में जो रंग होता है, वह केवल जामनगर शहर के पानी से ही बनता है
  • यह पगड़ी लगभग 9 मीटर लंबी होती है और इसे बांधने का भी एक विशेष तरीका होता है

देश आज 72वां गणतंत्र दिवस मना रहा है। इस मौके पर हर बार की तरह इस बार भी इंडिया गेट पर भव्य परेड का आयोजन किया गया। गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में शामिल होने से पहले पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी देश के शहीद वीर जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए वॉर मेमोरियल पहुंचे थे।

इस दौरान वे खास पगड़ी में नजर आए, जो उन्हें गुजरात के शहर जामनगर के शाही परिवार ने भेंट की है। बता दें कि साल 2015 से लेकर अबतक हर साल गणतंत्र दिवस पर मोदी खास तरह की पगड़ियां पहने दिखाई दे चुके हैं।

जामनगर की इस पगड़ी को 'हलारी' के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।
जामनगर की इस पगड़ी को 'हलारी' के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

पगड़ी की खासियत
जामनगर की यह पगड़ी लगभग 9 मीटर लंबी होती है और इसे बांधने का भी एक विशेष तरीका होता है। इस पगड़ी में जोधपुरी साफा की तरह पीछे का कपड़ा नहीं होता। यह पूरी तरह से सिर पर बांधकर ही तैयार की जाती है। यानी की रेडीमेड तैयार नहीं होती। जामनगर की इस पगड़ी को 'हलारी' के नाम से भी जाना जाता है।

पगड़ी का रंग क्या है?
पीएम मोदी द्वारा पहनी गई इस पगड़ी की सबसे खास बात यह है कि इसके कपड़े में जो रंग होता है, वह केवल जामनगर शहर के पानी से ही बनता है। इसी के चलते गुजरात के अन्य शहरों में तैयार होने वाली पगड़ी का रंग भी जामनगर की पगड़ी की तुलना में थोड़ा अलग होता है। गुजरात में यह पगड़ी विशेषकर शाही परिवार और जडेजा राजपूतों द्वारा पहनी जाती है।

जहाज में मौजूद यहूदी परिवार की 500 महिलाओं और बच्चों को किसी देश ने नहीं दी थी पनाह।
जहाज में मौजूद यहूदी परिवार की 500 महिलाओं और बच्चों को किसी देश ने नहीं दी थी पनाह।

पीएम मोदी को पगड़ी भेंट में देने वाला यही शाही परिवार बना था 700 यहूदी महिलाओं-बच्चों का मसीहा
1942 में वर्ल्ड वॉर के दौरान जर्मनी के सैनिक यहूदियों को चुन-चुनकर मार रहे थे। पोलैंड के सैनिकों ने अपने देश के यहूदी परिवारों की 500 महिलाओं और करीब 200 बच्चों को एक समुद्री जहाज में बैठाकर समुद्र में छोड़ दिया था। शिप के कैप्टन से कहा कि इन्हें किसी ऐसे देश में ले जाओ, जहां इन्हें शरण मिल सके। लेकिन इस जहाज को किसी भी देश ने शरण नहीं दी थी। इसके बाद जहाज भटकते-भटकते गुजरात के जामनगर के तट पर पहुंचा। उस वक्त नवानगर के महाराजा थे दिग्विजय सिंह थे। उन्होंने ब्रिटिश शासकों के विरोध के बावजूद न सिर्फ 500 महिलाओं और 200 बच्चों के लिए अपना एक राजमहल रहने के लिए दिया। बल्कि, अपनी रियासत के एक सैनिक स्कूल में उन बच्चों की पढ़ाई-लिखाई के इंतजाम भी करवाए। ये शरणार्थी जामनगर में कुल 9 साल तक रहे।

जामनगर के महाराजा दिग्विजय सिंह बने थे 700 यहूदी महिलाओँ-बच्चों के मसीहा।
जामनगर के महाराजा दिग्विजय सिंह बने थे 700 यहूदी महिलाओँ-बच्चों के मसीहा।

महाराजा दिग्विजय सिंह को ऐसे याद करते हैं पोलिश लोग
आज भी हर साल उन यहूदी शरणार्थियों के वंशज नवानगर आते हैं और अपने पूर्वजों को याद करते है। पोलैंड की राजधानी वारसा में 4 सड़कों का नाम महाराजा दिग्विजय सिंह रोड रखा गया है। साथ ही उनके नाम पर पोलैंड में कई स्कीम्स भी चलती हैं। हर साल पोलैंड के अखबारों में महाराजा साहब दिग्विजय सिंह के बारे में आर्टिकल्स आज भी पब्लिश किए जाते हैं।

पोलैंड में जामनगर को 'लिटिल पोलैंड' के नाम से याद किया जाता है

पोलैंड की संसद ने साल 2016 में महाराजा जाम साहेब के निधन के 50 साल बाद सर्वसम्मति से दूसरे विश्व युद्ध के दौरान पोलिश बच्चों की मदद के लिए महाराजा जाम साहेब को सम्मानित करते हुए एक विशेष प्रस्ताव पारित किया। महाराजा जाम साहेब के नेक कामों के लिए पोलैंड में जामनगर को 'लिटिल पोलैंड' के नाम से याद किया जाता है।

