विरोध:प्रोफेसरों ने यूनिवर्सिटी में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया, बाेले- छात्रों को राहत देनी है तो एफीलिएशन की फीस माफ करो

सूरत41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार को निजी कॉलेजों के प्रोफेसरों ने नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी में छात्रों की फीस माफी का विरोध किया।
  • छात्रों की फीस माफ करने से निजी कॉलेजों के प्रोफेसरों को वेतन में कटौती होने का डर सताने लगा

पिछले दिनों नर्मद यूनिवर्सिटी ने छात्रों की फीस माफ करने की घोषणा की थी। फीस माफी से निजी कॉलेजों के प्रोफेसर नाराज हो गए। शुक्रवार को प्रोफेसरों ने यूनिवर्सिटी में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। प्रोफेसरों ने यूनिवर्सिटी को पत्र लिखकर कहा कि इस निर्णय से हमारे वेतन में भारी कटौती होगी।

यूनिवर्सिटी अगर छात्रों को राहत ही देना चाहती है तो एफीलिएशन फीस माफ कर दे। इससे प्रोफेसरों को कोई नुकसान नहीं होगा। प्रोफेसरों की मांग से एक बात साफ है कि ये खुद को नहीं बल्कि निजी कॉलेजों को फायदा पहुंचाना चाहते हैं।

जानकारी के अनुसार शुक्रवार को दक्षिण गुजरात शैक्षिक संघ की अगुवाई में निजी कॉलेजों के प्रोफेसर इंचार्ज कुलपति डॉ. हेमाली देसाई के कार्यालय के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन करने लगे। प्रोफेसरों ने कहा कि 8 दिसंबर को सिंडीकेट की बैठक में छात्रों की फीस माफ करने का जो निर्णय लिया गया है वह प्रोफेसरों के हित में नहीं है। निर्णय वापस न लेने पर प्रोफेसरों ने आंदोलन करने की चेतावनी दी है।

एबीवीपी: यूनिवर्सिटी ने अपना निर्णय बदला तो फिर आंदोलन करेंगे

एबीवीपी के कार्यकर्ताओं ने छात्रों की फीस माफ करने के लिए आंदोलन किया था। इसके बाद सिंडीकेट की बैठक में यह निर्णय लिया गया। अब प्रोफेसर फीस माफी को लेकर एबीवीपी के खिलाफ खड़े हो गए हैं। एबीवीपी के सदस्य ईशान मट्‌टू ने बताया कि प्रोफेसरों का विरोध प्रदर्शन उचित नहीं है। यूनिवर्सिटी ने अपना निर्णय बदला तो हम फिर से आंदोलन करेंगे।

