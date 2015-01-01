पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

राहत की खबर:छठ के लिए रेलवे ने दो जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनों की घोषणा की, सूरत होकर पटना, गाजीपुर जाएगी

सूरत2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • इन दोनों स्पेशल ट्रेनों की बुकिंग 12 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाएगी

पश्चिम रेलवे ने दीवाली और दुर्गापूजा स्पेशल ट्रेनों को चलाने के बाद अब छठ महापर्व पर यात्रियों की मांग को ध्यान में रखते हुए दो जोड़ी स्पेशल ट्रेनों की घोषणा की है। ये ट्रेनें सूरत होकर पटना और गाजीपुर के लिए चलेंगी।

इन दोनों ट्रेनों की बुकिंग 12 नवंबर से शुरू हो जाएगी। पश्चिम रेलवे के मुख्य जनसंपर्क अधिकारी ने बताया कि मांग बढ़ने पर और भी ट्रेनों की संख्या बढ़ाई जाएगी। अभी जो स्पेशल ट्रेनें छठ पर चलाई जाएंगी इनकी दो दो ट्रिप परिचालित होगी। अभी दिवाली विशेष ट्रेनों का परिचालन शुरू है।

बांद्रा-पटना स्पेशल ट्रेन

ट्रेन नंबर 09023 बांद्रा (टी) - पटना स्पेशल ट्रेन 15 नवंबर (रविवार) को बांद्रा (टी) से दोपहर 15.25 बजे प्रस्थान करेगी और अगले दिन रात 23.45 बजे पटना पहुंचेगी। इसी तरह, ट्रेन नंबर 09024 पटना - बांद्रा (टी) स्पेशल ट्रेन पटना से 17 नवंबर (मंगलवार) को सुबह 04.30 बजे रवाना होगी और बुधवार को दोपहर 12.45 बजे बांद्रा (टी) पहुंचेगी।

यह ट्रेन बोरीवली, वापी, भेस्तान , नंदुरबार, भुसावल जंक्शन, इटारसी जंक्शन, जबलपुर, कटनी, सतना, मानिकपुर, प्रयागराज छोकी, पं दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन, बक्सर और आरा स्टेशन पर रुकेगी । ट्रेन में एसी 2-टियर, एसी 3-टियर, स्लीपर क्लास और द्वितीय श्रेणी के सिटिंग कोच शामिल हैं।

बांद्रा-गाजीपुर सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल

ट्रेन संख्या 09015 बांद्रा (टी) - गाजीपुर सिटी सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल ट्रेन 16 नवंबर, (सोमवार) को बांद्रा (टी) से रात 23.30 बजे रवाना होकर बुधवार को सुबह 10.30 बजे गाजीपुर सिटी पहुंचेगी। इसी तरह, ट्रेन नंबर 09016 गाजीपुर सिटी - बांद्रा (टी) स्पेशल ट्रेन 18 नवंबर (बुधवार) को गाजीपुर सिटी से शाम 19.30 बजे रवाना होकर शुक्रवार को सुबह 07.50 बजे बांद्रा (टी) पहुंचेगी।

यह ट्रेन बोरीवली, वापी, वलसाड, सूरत, भरूच, वड़ोदरा, रतलाम, शामगढ़, रामगंज मंडी, कोटा, सवाई माधोपुर, गंगापुर सिटी, श्री महावीरजी, हिंडौन सिटी, बयाना, आगरा कैंट, शमशाबाद टाउन, इटावा, कानपुर सेंट्रल, प्रयागराज जंक्शन, जंघई जंक्शन, मरहु, जौनपुर जंक्शन, दोधी और औंरिहर जंक्शन स्टेशन पर रुकेगी । ट्रेन में एसी 2-टियर, एसी 3-टियर, स्लीपर क्लास और द्वितीय श्रेणी के सीटिंग कोच शामिल हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें