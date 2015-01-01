पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Railways Changed Routes Of Dozens Of Trains Due To Agitation, Gurjars And Farmers Agitating Passengers

गुर्जर आंदोलन से प्रभावित रेलवे:आंदोलन के कारण रेलवे ने दर्जनों ट्रेनों के रूट बदले, गुर्जर और किसान आंदोलन से यात्री हो रहे परेशान

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो

गुर्जर आंदोलन के कारण राजस्थान में हिंडौन सिटी-बयाना खंड के बीच ट्रेन यातायात प्रभावित है। वहीं पंजाब में चल रहे किसान आंदोलन के कारण भी कुछ ट्रेनें प्रभावित हुई हैं। इस वजह से पश्चिम रेलवे की कुछ ट्रेनों को डायवर्ट किया गया है और कुछ ट्रेनों को शॉर्ट टर्मिनेट तदनुसार शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट किया गया है।

11 नवबर को अमृतसर -मुंबई गोल्डन टेंपल एक्सप्रेस अमृतसर से अम्बाला के बीच रद्द रहेगी। इसे मथुरा-झांसी-बिना-नागदा के रास्ते डायवर्ट करके संचालित किया जाएगा। 11 और 12 नवंबर को 02926 अमृतसर-बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट स्टेशन से शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट होगी तथा अमृतसर एवं अंबाला कैंट के बीच आंशिक रूप से रद्द रहेगी।

11 नवंबर को 02926 अमृतसर- बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन अंबाला कैंट स्टेशन से शॉर्ट ओरिजिनेट होगी तथा अमृतसर एवं अंबाला कैंट के बीच आंशिक रूप से रद्द रहेगी। इसके अलावा अप लाइन पर अन्य 6 मेन लाइन की ट्रेनों डाउन लाइन की 8 ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदला गया। इसके अलावा आज 02926 अमृतसर -बांद्रा टर्मिनस स्पेशल ट्रेन 8 नवंबर को अंबाला तक ही गई।

