सूरत में गैंगवार:डॉन के फायनेंसर की सरेआम हत्या, बीच सड़क पर आरोपियों ने ताबड़तोड़ 20 बार घोंपे चाकू; मौके पर ही मौत

सूरत20 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
डॉन सूर्या मराठी का फायनेंसर था राकेश मारू।
  • बाइक सवारों ने बीच सड़क पर राकेश मारू को ताबड़तोड़ 20 बार चाकू घोंपे और फरार हो गए
  • डॉन सूर्या मराठी की गैंगवार के दौरान इसी साल 13 फरवरी को धारदार हथियारों से हत्या कर दी गई थी

बुधवार की रात को सूरत के डॉन सूर्या मराठी के फायनेंसर राकेश मारू की चाकू घोंप-घोंपकर बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसी वारदात का सीसीटीवी फुटेज सामने आया है, जिसमें दिखाई दे रहा है कि तीन-चार बाइक सवारों ने बीच सड़क पर राकेश मारू को ताबड़तोड़ 20 बार चाकू घोंपे और फरार हो गए। राकेश मारू की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई थी। आपको बता दें, सूरत के कुख्यात डॉन और हिस्ट्रीशीटर सूर्या मराठी की गैंगवार के दौरान इसी साल 13 फरवरी को धारदार हथियारों से हत्या कर दी गई थी।

राकेश मारू की फाइल फोटो।
राकेश मारू की फाइल फोटो।

दो बाइकों से फरार हो गए आरोपी
शहर के रांदेर इलाके में सूर्या मराठी के करीबियों में से एक राकेश मारू डीआर राणा स्कूल के पास खड़ा हुआ था। इसी दौरान पहले एक शख्स ने उसे चाकू मारा। राकेश ने भागने की कोशिश की तो तीन-चार अन्य शख्सों ने उसे घेर लिया और उस पर चाकू से टूट पड़े। राकेश के शरीर पर चाकू के 20 से ज्यादा वार किए गए थे। इसके बाद आरोपी दो बाइकों से फरार हो गए।

कौन था सूर्या मराठी
कोंकण से 2002 में सूरत आने के बाद उसने ऑटो रिक्शा चालक के रूप में अपने जीवन की शुरूआत की थी। उसके बाद कुछ समय हीरा कारखानों में काम किया। बेकरीवालों की आपसी रंजिश में उसने रूपए लेकर मारपीट करना शुरू किया। फिर धीरे धीरे जमीनों पर अवैध कब्जे का काम शुरू किया और कुछ लोगों को अपने साथ मिलाया। वेड रोड क्षेत्र में मनु डाह्या जैसे हिस्ट्रीशीटरों से संपर्क बनाए। उसी के रास्ते पर जमीनों की दलाली और कंस्ट्रक्शन काम शुरू किया। इलाके में रंगदारी भी वसूलने लगा। जमीनों पर कब्जे के काम के साथ उसने अपना अलग गिरोह भी बना लिया। जिसके चलते प्रतिस्पर्धी गिरोह के साथ उसकी दुश्मनी भी हो गई। इन के साथ कई छोटे बड़े गैंगवार भी हुए। इन गिरोहों में मुख्य गिरोह था मनु बारैया का जिसके साथ सूर्या मराठी गिरोह के रंजिश थी। 2016 में मनु बारैया की हत्या कर दी गई थी। इसके बाद से ही दोनों गिरोहों के बीच दुश्मनी चली आ रही थी।

डॉन सूर्या मराठी, जिसकी 12 फरवरी को हत्या कर दी गई थी।
डॉन सूर्या मराठी, जिसकी 12 फरवरी को हत्या कर दी गई थी।

सूर्या मराठी की हत्या उसके ही दोस्त ने की थी
सूत्रों का कहना है कि हार्दिक पटेल सूर्या मराठी के साथ ही काम करता था। उसके लेनदेन का काम वही संभालता था। लेकिन बाद में रुपए के लेनदेन व जमीन के किसी सौदे को लेकर दोनों के बीच विवाद हो गया था। उसके बाद से दोनों अलग अलग हो गए थे। एक बार सूर्या ने हार्दिक की पत्नी के साथ छेड़छाड़ की थी। इस संबंध में उसने सूर्या के खिलाफ प्राथमिकी भी दर्ज करवाई थी। तब से हार्दिक सूर्या से नाराज था। वह इसी सिलसिले में सूर्या से मिलने गया था और सूर्या ने उस पर जानलेवा हमला कर दिया था। इसी दुश्मनी के चलते हार्दिक व उसके एक साथी ने सूर्या की धारदार हथियारों से हत्या कर दी थी। हालांकि जवाबी हमले में हार्दिक भी मारा गया था।

