दुष्कर्म की आशंका:51 घंटे बाद मिले 8 साल की बच्ची के शव पर बलात्कार जैसे निशान

सूरत10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
फाइल फोटो
  • तापी में 3 दिन पहले बच्चे डूबे थे या डुबाए गए? क्योंकि...

पाल उमरा ब्रिज के पास तापी नदी में बुधवार को डूबी 7 साल 8 महीने की बच्ची का शव 51 घंटे बाद शुक्रवार को मिल गया। शव गल जाने से क्षतविक्षत हो चुका है, लेकिन प्राइवेट पार्ट में दिख रहे अंदरुनी निशान पूरे घटनाक्रम और पुलिस की थ्योरी पर सवाल खड़े कर रहा है।

मेडिकल करने वाली टीम के सदस्य भी दुष्कर्म से इनकार नहीं कर रहे। बड़ा सवाल यह है कि यदि दुष्कर्म या दुष्कर्म के प्रयास को लेकर इस बच्ची की हत्या हुई होगी तो उसके साथ डूबे दो और बच्चे (जो भाई-बहन) थे, उनकी मौत भी सामान्य हादसा नहीं हो सकती।

यदि ऐसा है तो डूबकर मरने की पुलिस की शुरुआती थ्योरी तीन-तीन बच्चों की हत्या का मामला भी हो सकती है। हालांकि पुलिस अभी साफ तौर पर कह रही है कि यह न दुष्कर्म है न हत्या का मामला।
यह था मामला : बुधवार की दोपहर पार्ले पॉइंट के पुष्पांजलि बिल्डिंग तथा सुंदरम अपार्टमेंट में दोनों वॉचमैन के चार बच्चे नदी नहाने गए थे। दो घंटे बाद राहुल ही वापस लौटा था।

तीन हत्याओं की आशंका, फिर भी पुलिस नहीं मान रही मेडिकल एविडेंस को, हादसे साबित करने पर तुली

एक्सपर्ट बोले- पानी में डूबने से प्राइवेट पार्ट में अंदरुनी बदलाव नहीं हो सकता
विश्वस्त सूत्रों के मुताबिक मेडिकल करने वाली टीम को प्राइवेट पार्ट में असामान्य अंतर दिखा है। फिलहाल सैंपल लेकर एफएसएल भेज दिया है और मौत का कारण पेंडिंग रखा गया है। फॉरेंसिक पैनल के साथ नार्मल पीएम करने वाली टीम का कहना है कि पानी में डूबकर फूलने या अन्य किसी कारण से प्राइवेट पार्ट में अंदरुनी बदलाव नहीं हो सकता। यह बदलाव किसी पत्थर या लकड़ी का नहीं लग रहा। इस मामले में दुष्कर्म या सेक्सुअल असाॅल्ट भी हो सकता है।

पुलिस बोली- दुष्कर्म का तर्क लॉजिकल नहीं

जोन 3 की डीसीपी विधि चौधरी का कहना है कि बच्ची से दुष्कर्म नहीं हुआ। प्राइवेट पार्ट में बदलाव वाला तर्क लॉजिकल नहीं है। अगर बच्चों को कोई ले जाता तो उतने पानी में फेंककर नहीं जाता। एक्सीडेंटल डेथ का केस है। हम 100 प्रतिशत कन्फर्म हैं कि ये दुष्कर्म नहीं है।

शव डूबा रहने से मौत का समय तथा बदलाव के समय का अंदाजा नहीं लग रहा। न ही किसी और चोट के निशान दिख रहे हैं। क्योंकि चमड़ी गलकर निकल गई है।

