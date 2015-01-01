पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Three Children Drowned Or Drowned Three Days Ago In The River? Because ... The Marks Of Rape On The Dead Body Of An 8 year old Girl

हादसे पर साजिश का साया:नदी में तीन दिन पहले 3 बच्चे डूबे थे या डुबाए गए? क्योंकि... 8 साल की बच्ची के शव पर बलात्कार जैसे निशान

सूरत21 मिनट पहले
शुक्रवार को तापी नदी से मिले थे बच्चों के शव।
  • बुधवार से लापता तीन बच्चों के शव 51 घंटे बाद शुक्रवार को तापी नदी में मिले थे
  • एक्सपर्ट बोले- पानी में डूबने से प्राइवेट पार्ट में अंदरुनी बदलाव नहीं हो सकता

सूरत में बुधवार से लापता तीन बच्चों में से दो के शव गुरुवार शाम को और बच्ची का शव 51 घंटे बाद शुक्रवार को पाल उमरा ब्रिज के पास तापी नदी से मिला था। इस बच्ची का शव गल जाने से क्षतविक्षत हो चुका है, लेकिन प्राइवेट पार्ट में दिख रहे अंदरुनी निशान पूरे घटनाक्रम और पुलिस की थ्योरी पर सवाल खड़े कर रहा है। बता दें, ये चारों बच्चे बुधवार दोपहर को तापी नदी में नहाने गए थे और इसी दौरान इनमें से तीन डूब गए थे। जिंदा बचे एक बच्चे ने घर लौटकर इनके डूबने की बात घर पर बताई थी।

मेडिकल करने वाली टीम के सदस्य भी दुष्कर्म से इनकार नहीं कर रहे। बड़ा सवाल यह है कि यदि दुष्कर्म या दुष्कर्म के प्रयास को लेकर इस बच्ची की हत्या हुई होगी तो उसके साथ डूबे दो और बच्चे (जो भाई-बहन) थे, उनकी मौत भी सामान्य हादसा नहीं हो सकती। यदि ऐसा है तो डूबकर मरने की पुलिस की शुरुआती थ्योरी तीन-तीन बच्चों की हत्या का मामला भी हो सकती है। हालांकि पुलिस अभी साफ तौर पर कह रही है कि यह न दुष्कर्म है न हत्या का मामला।

8 साल की बच्ची के शव पर बलात्कार जैसे निशान।
तीन हत्याओं की आशंका, फिर भी पुलिस नहीं मान रही मेडिकल एविडेंस को, हादसे साबित करने पर तुली

एक्सपर्ट बोले- पानी में डूबने से प्राइवेट पार्ट में अंदरुनी बदलाव नहीं हो सकता विश्वस्त सूत्रों के मुताबिक मेडिकल करने वाली टीम को प्राइवेट पार्ट में असामान्य अंतर दिखा है। फिलहाल सैंपल लेकर एफएसएल भेज दिया है और मौत का कारण पेंडिंग रखा गया है। फॉरेंसिक पैनल के साथ नार्मल पीएम करने वाली टीम का कहना है कि पानी में डूबकर फूलने या अन्य किसी कारण से प्राइवेट पार्ट में अंदरुनी बदलाव नहीं हो सकता। यह बदलाव किसी पत्थर या लकड़ी का नहीं लग रहा। इस मामले में दुष्कर्म या सेक्सुअल असॉल्ट भी हो सकता है।

पुलिस बोली- दुष्कर्म का तर्क लॉजिकल नहीं
जोन 3 की डीसीपी विधि चौधरी का कहना है कि बच्ची से दुष्कर्म नहीं हुआ। प्राइवेट पार्ट में बदलाव वाला तर्क लॉजिकल नहीं है। अगर बच्चों को कोई ले जाता तो उतने पानी में फेंककर नहीं जाता। एक्सीडेंटल डेथ का केस है। हम 100 प्रतिशत कन्फर्म हैं कि ये दुष्कर्म नहीं है। शव डूबा रहने से मौत का समय तथा बदलाव के समय का अंदाजा नहीं लग रहा। न ही किसी और चोट के निशान दिख रहे हैं। क्योंकि चमड़ी गलकर निकल गई है।

