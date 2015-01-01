पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

15 फोटो में देखें अहमद पटेल का सफर:इंदिरा, राजीव से लेकर सोनिया गांधी के करीबी रहे अहमद पटेल

अहमदाबादएक घंटा पहले
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. राजीव गांधी के साथ अहमद पटेल।
  • पटेल का जन्म 21 अगस्त 1949 को गुजरात के भरूच जिले के पिरामण गांव में हुआ था
  • कांग्रेसी नेता और राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल का 71 की उम्र में बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया

कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता और गुजरात से राज्यसभा सांसद अहमद पटेल का 71 की उम्र में बुधवार सुबह निधन हो गया। पटेल 1 अक्टूबर को कोरोना संक्रमित हुए थे। अहमद पटेल गांधी परिवार के सबसे करीबी और भरोसेमंद नेता थे और कांग्रेस पार्टी के सम्मानित नेता रहे। अपने राजनीतिक करियर के करीब 4 दशकों में वे स्व. इंदिरा गांधी से लेकर राजीव गांधी और इसके बाद सोनिया गांधी के करीब रहे।

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी के साथ।
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी के साथ।

पिता पंचायत के सदस्य थे
मोहम्मद ईशाजी पटेल और हवाबेन मोहम्मद की संतान अहमद पटेल का जन्म भरूच के पिरामण गांव में 1949 को हुआ था। पिता भरूच तहसील की पंचायत के सदस्य और तहसील के चर्चित नेता थे। इसी के चलते शुरुआत से ही अहमद पटेल की राजनीति में रुचि रही और पिता ने भी राजनीतिक करियर बनाने में उनकी खूब मदद की।

भरूच शहर और जिला कांग्रेस समिति द्वारा आयोजित रैली में अहमद पटेल।
भरूच शहर और जिला कांग्रेस समिति द्वारा आयोजित रैली में अहमद पटेल।

28 साल में सांसद बन गए थे
पटेल का जन्म 21 अगस्त 1949 को गुजरात के भरूच जिले के पिरामण गांव में हुआ था। वे 3 बार लोकसभा सांसद (1977 से 1989) और 4 बार राज्यसभा सांसद (1993 से 2020) रहे। उन्होंने पहला चुनाव 1977 में भरूच लोकसभा सीट से लड़ा था और 62 हजार 879 वोटों से जीते थे। तब उनकी उम्र सिर्फ 28 साल थी। 1980 में पटेल भरूच से ही 82 हजार 844 वोटों से और 1984 में 1 लाख 23 हजार 69 वोटों से जीत दर्ज की थी।

क्रिकेट के शौकीन अहमद पटेल।
क्रिकेट के शौकीन अहमद पटेल।
अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ एक पुरानी फोटो।
अमिताभ बच्चन के साथ एक पुरानी फोटो।
टेक्नोक्रेट सैम पित्रोदा के साथ।
टेक्नोक्रेट सैम पित्रोदा के साथ।
सोनिया गांधी के साथ।
सोनिया गांधी के साथ।
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी के साथ।
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. इंदिरा गांधी के साथ।
मशाल रैली में।
मशाल रैली में।
माधवराव सिंधिया के साथ।
माधवराव सिंधिया के साथ।
लोकसभा सांसद बनने के बाद विजयी रैली के दौरान।
लोकसभा सांसद बनने के बाद विजयी रैली के दौरान।
मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय के साथ।
मध्यप्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री दिग्विजय के साथ।
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. राजीव गांधी के साथ।
पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री स्व. राजीव गांधी के साथ।
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी के साथ।
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणव मुखर्जी के साथ।
डॉ. अंबेडकर की याद में आयोजित एक जनसभा के दौरान।
डॉ. अंबेडकर की याद में आयोजित एक जनसभा के दौरान।
