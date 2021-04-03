पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई पहल:स्टार्टअप शुरू करने के लिए रॉ-मैटेरियल देगा चैंबर और निवेशक भी खोजेगा, बनाई कमेटी

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
  • स्टार्टअप की आइडिया नहीं है तो घबराने की जरूरत नहीं, चैंबर मदद करेगा

चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स द्वारा दक्षिण गुजरात में स्टार्टअप को प्रमोट करने की पहल की गई है। इसके लिए चैंबर ने स्टार्टअप कमेटी बनाई है। किसी के पास स्टार्टअप की आइडिया है, पर शुरू करने के लिए पैसे नहीं हैं, मार्केटिंग के लिए रुपए नहीं हैं अथवा किसी को स्टार्टअप शुरू करना है और उसके पास आइडिया नहीं है तो वह चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स का संपर्क कर सकता है। अब चैंबर स्टार्टअप का केंद्र बनेगा। स्टार्टअप को आगे लाने का प्रयास किया जाएगा। स्टार्टअप की समस्या का चैंबर से संपर्क कर समाधान कर सकते हैं।

स्टार्टअप की आइडिया हो तो तुरंत चैंबर से संपर्क करें

चैंबर ऑफ काॅमर्स के उपाध्यक्ष ने बताया कि स्टार्टअप को प्लेटफॉर्म देने के लिए चैंबर द्वारा आयोजन किया गया है। इसके लिए स्टार्टअप कमेटी बनाई गई है। दक्षिण गुजरात में किसी भी व्यक्ति के पास स्टार्टअप है और उसे मदद की जरूरत है तो नानपुरा में स्थित चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स का संपर्क कर सकता है।

टेक्सटाइल-डायमंड की मार्केटिंग भी होगी

टेक्सटाइल और डायमंड से जुड़े स्टार्टअप की मार्केटिंग चैंबर मुफ्त में करेगा। स्टार्टअप और प्लेटफॉर्म भी देगा। इसके लिए चैंबर एक भी रुपया चार्ज नहीं लेगा। टेक्सटाइल और डायमंड कारोबार बढ़ेगा

स्टार्टअप को निवेशक भी खोजकर देगा

किसी ने स्टार्टअप शुरू किया है और उसके पास रुपए नहीं है तो चैंबर उसे निवेशक खोजकर देगा। रियल एस्टेट और शेयर बाजार में निवेश करने वालों को अब प्रोत्साहित किया जाएगा।

मैटेरियल-मशीनरी की व्यवस्था करेगा चैंबर

स्टार्टअप की आइडिया है, पर शुरू करने के लिए रकम नहीं है तो ऐसे व्यक्ति चैंबर से संपर्क कर सकते हैं। जिस रॉ-मैटेरियल और मशीनरी की जरूरत होगी उसकी व्यवस्था भी चैंबर ही करेगा।

