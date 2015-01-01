पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:गुजरात में रिकवरी रेट 92% से ऊपर, नए संक्रमित 1200 के करीब

सूरतएक घंटा पहले
फाइल फोटो
  • 12 और लोगों की मौत, मौतों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 4160 पर पहुंचा

गुजरात में पिछले तीन दिनों से नए केसों की संख्या में लगातार कमी देखी जा रही है। इस वजह से रिकवरी रेट में अच्छी खासी सुधार आई है। प्रदेश में रिकवरी रेट 92 प्रतिशत से ऊपर पहुंच गई है। इधर लगातार तीसरे दिन यानी शनिवार को भी नए केस 1200 से कुछ ज्यादा 1204 रहे।

संक्रमितों की कुल संख्या 2,26,508 पर पहुंच गई है। इधर, कोरोना से 12 और लोगों की मौत हो गई। इससे अब तक की कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 4160 हो गया है।

केवल 68 मरीज वेंटिलेटर पर

पिछले 24 घंटे में 1338 और लोग ठीक होकर अपने-अपने घर पहुंच गए। अस्पतालों से अब तक छुट्टी पाने वालों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 2,08,867 हो चुका है। सक्रिय मामले घट कर 13481 हो गए हैं जिनमें से 68 लोग वेंटिलेटर पर हैं। अब तक कुल 86.13 लाख से अधिक लोगों की जांच की गई है जबकि 5.39 लाख लोग क्वारेंटाइन में हैं।

