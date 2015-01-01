पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:कपड़ा व्यापारी से रिश्तेदार ने की 2.72 करोड़ की ठगी

सूरत44 मिनट पहले
  • शेयर बाजार में निवेश करवाकर रुपए वापस नहीं लौटाए

सलाबतपुरा में श्री ओम मार्केट के व्यापारी के रिश्तेदार ने शेयर बाजार में 2.72 करोड़ रुपए निवेश कराने के बाद रुपए वापस नहीं लौटाया। जानकारी के अनुसार राजस्थान के जोधपुर के अनवाना गांव के मूल निवासी नंद किशोर लक्ष्मीनारायण भट्‌टर पूणा के मगोब गांव में स्थित अभिषेक रेजिडेंसी-2 में रहते हैं। नंद किशोर सलाबतपुरा में श्री ओम मार्केट में कपड़े का कारोबार करते हैं।

वर्ष 2017 में नंद किशोर की फुआ दुर्गादेवी के देवर का बेटा आशीष कुमार संपतलाल सोनी(निवासी-जोधपुर) दुकान पर आया। आशीष ने नंद किशोर को बताया कि वह शेयर बाजार का काम करता है। उसके साथ और दो-तीन लोग जुड़े हैं। उसकी रुचि सोया कंपनी के साथ बड़ी डील हुई है। आशीष ने नंद किशोर से कहा कि शेयर बाजार में निवेश करोगे तो लंबा फायदा होगा।

आशीष पर विश्वास करते हुए नंद किशोर ने आंगड़िया से 2.64 करोड़ और अभिषेक कपूरिया के अकाउंट में 1 लाख, गौरव बीाया के खाते में 1 लाख, सचियाय माता कॉन्ट्रैक्ट के खाते में 1.50 और संध्या पापड़ के खाते में 3 लाख रुपए ट्रांसफर कर दिया।

आशीष ने नंद किशोर से कहा कि जितना निवेश करोगे उसका दोगुना-तिगुना फायदा मिलेगा। आशीष ने 23 फरवरी 2020 को रुपए वापस लौटाने का वादा किया था। नंद किशोर ने रुपए वापस मांगा तो आशीष गाली-गलौच करते हुए देने से इनकार कर दिया।

