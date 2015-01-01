पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Ro Ro Ferry Closed In Trial Run 2 Days Before Launch, Surat To Come In 4 Hours; Arrived 5 Hours Late

परेशानी:लोकार्पण से 2 दिन पहले ट्रायल रन में बंद पड़ी रो-रो फेरी, 4 घंटे में आना था सूरत; 5 घंटे देरी से पहुंची

सूरत24 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तकनीकी खराबी आई तो खींचकर लाना पड़ा हजीरा
  • फेरी सर्विस का पीएम कल करेंगे वर्चुअल लोकार्पण

सौराष्ट्र के घोघा से सूरत के हजीरा के बीच शुरू होने वाली रो पैक्स फेरी सर्विस का एक जहाज सिम्फनी शुक्रवार को ट्रायल रन के दौरान बंद पड़ गया। जहाज को टग द्वारा खींचकर हजीरा पहुंचाया था। तय समय चार घंटे में पहुंचने की बजाय यह जहाज पांच घंटे की देरी से हजीरा पहुंचा। घोघा-हजीरा रोरो फेरी का 8 नवंबर को हजीरा में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी वर्चुअल लोकार्पण करेंगे।

यह जहाज सुबह 7.30 बजे घोघा से रवाना हुआ। सुबह 11.15 बजे के करीब घोघा से 65 नॉटिकल मील की दूरी पर बीच समुद्र में जहाज तकनीकी खराबी के कारण बंद पड़ गया। इस बारे में इंडिगो सीवेज प्राइवेट लिमिटेड के सीईओ ने बताया कि जहाज में जो भी तकनीकी खराबी होगी उसे शनिवार को ठीक किया जाएगा और निर्धारित समय के अनुसार सर्विस को लोकार्पण किया जाएगा।

80 ही रह जाएगी 370 किमी की दूरी

रो-रो पैक्स फेरी वेसल तीन डेक वाला पोत है। इसमें मैन डेक में 30 ट्रक लादे जा सकते हैं। बीच वाले डेक में 100 कारें, जबकि सबसे ऊपर 500 यात्री और 34 क्रू मेंबर्स सवार हो सकते हैं। पैसेंजर डेक में अन्य सुविधाएं भी मौजूद हैं। इसके शुरू होने से हजीरा से घोघा के बीच की दूरी 4 घंटे में पूरी हो सकेगी।

अभी सड़क मार्ग से यह सफर करने में 10 से 11 घंटे में लगते हैं। हजीरा से घोघा के बीच सड़क मार्ग से 370 किमी दूरी है। जबकि जल मार्ग से मात्र 80 किमी रह जाएगी। इससे हर दिन करीब 9 हजार लीटर ईंधन की बचत होगी। रो रो फेरी दिन में तीन ट्रिप लगाएगी। इससे लाखों यात्रियों को फायदा तो होगा ही, सैकड़ों ट्रकें भी लाई जा सकेंगी।

03 फेरे रोजाना लगाएगी, टर्मिनल बनाने में 25 करोड़ की लागत आई है।

05 लाख यात्री सालभर में सफर करेंगे, 11 घंटे का सफर 4 घंटे में होगा।

80 हजार यात्री वाहन, 50 हजार दोपहिया और 30 हजार ट्रक ले जाएगी फेरी।

